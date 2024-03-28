Top Events of the Day: AAP will organise a door-to-door campaign to invite people to a grand rally. The election nomination papers for Phase 1 of the LS polls will undergo scrutiny on March 28. Indian exchanges will roll out the beta version of T+0 settlement from today

Top Events of the Day: The interim protection granted to Byju Raveendran by the Karnataka High Court ends today. Amid the Bengaluru water crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will conduct a water adalat today. Akasa Air will operate its first international flight to Doha on March 28. Shriram Finance to replace UPL in Nifty50 from March 28.

AAP to organise door-to-door campaign to invite people to a grand rally: Leading up to the INDIA bloc rally scheduled for March 31 at Ramlila Maidan, where protests against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take place, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is conducting door-to-door outreach efforts to rally support, according to a report by Indian Express.

LS polls Phase 1 election nomination papers to be scrutinised on March 28: The deadline for nominations for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections was March 27 for all 20 States and UTs, except Bihar, where it is March 28 due to a festival. The scrutiny of nomination papers will occur on March 28, except for Bihar, where it is scheduled for March 30. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 20, whereas for Bihar, it is April 2.

In the initial phase of the elections on April 19, voting will take place in a total of 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 States and Union Territories (UTs).

Bourses to roll out beta version of T+0 settlement: In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) guidelines, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced plans to launch a beta version of the T+0 settlement system. The BSE stated in a notice on Friday that the beta version of the T+0 settlement will be introduced on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Furthermore, the BSE clarified that following the introduction of the beta version of T+0 settlement, all charges and fees applicable to T+1 settled securities, such as transaction charges, STT, and regulatory/turnover fees, will also apply to T+0 settled securities.

Byju Raveendran's interim protection by HC ends today: The Karnataka High Court prolonged the temporary safeguard provided to Edtech company Byju's until March 28. This extension shielded founder Byju Raveendran from any potential removal by investors in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Amid Bengaluru water crisis, BWSSB to conduct water adalat: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will conduct a water adalat to hear grievances related to waterbilling, delays in domestic connection, delays in water supply, and sanitary connection, among other issues.

Akasa Air will operate first international flight to Doha: On March 28, 2024, Akasa Air will launch its inaugural international flight from Mumbai to Doha, marking its entry into the global aviation arena. This achievement makes Akasa Air the first Indian airline to commence overseas operations within an impressive timeframe of only 19 months since its establishment.

Shriram Finance to replace UPL in Nifty50: Shriram Finance is set to replace UPL in the Nifty 50 index. This announcement was made by the NSE, confirming Shriram Finance's inclusion in the Nifty 50 while replacing UPL. The adjustments to the index will be implemented on March 28, 2024. Furthermore, Jio Financial Services is slated to join the Nifty Next 50 index.

Varanasi Court to hear Gyanvapi plea on Mar 28: The fast-track court presided over by a civil judge (senior division), has scheduled March 28 as the upcoming date for the hearing of a petition filed by Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari, a resident of Lohta. Ansari seeks to be included as a party in original suit no. 610/1991 titled “Ancient Idol of Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid and others."

Xiaomi's electric car will launch in China on Mar 28: Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi will launch its first electric vehicle this month, a four-door tech-laden sedan that it hopes will capture interest at a time when EV sales in China are slowing and a host of competitors are cutting prices.

Alia Bhatt to host her first charity gala in London: Alia Bhatt is preparing to host a grand event! The multi-talented actor, producer, and entrepreneur will be hosting her inaugural Hope Gala in London. According to a source familiar with her team, Alia will lead the event, scheduled for March 28, in collaboration with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

