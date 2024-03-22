Top Events of the Day: AAP's nationwide protest against Kejriwal's arrest, IPL 2024 to begin, H-1B deadline, and more
The political landscape may witness some crucial changes as the Delhi excise policy case continues to unfold, with AAP announcing a protest against Kejriwal's arrest. Meanwhile, the IPL 2024 is scheduled to start - CSK will host RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium
From high-stakes legal battles involving prominent political figures to crucial sporting events and technological milestones, the nation is poised to witness significant developments in the coming days. Stay tuned as we bring you comprehensive coverage of these unfolding events.