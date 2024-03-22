The political landscape may witness some crucial changes as the Delhi excise policy case continues to unfold, with AAP announcing a protest against Kejriwal's arrest. Meanwhile, the IPL 2024 is scheduled to start - CSK will host RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

From high-stakes legal battles involving prominent political figures to crucial sporting events and technological milestones, the nation is poised to witness significant developments in the coming days. Stay tuned as we bring you comprehensive coverage of these unfolding events.

AAP announces nationwide protest against Kejriwal's arrest, invites INDIA bloc to join: AAP leader Gopal Rai announced nationwide protests to be held today against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on allegations of corruption linked to the city's liquor policy.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Rai said,"...The BJP sent agencies and got Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested...This is the murder of democracy."

Gopal Rai said, "Tomorrow at 10 am, we will hold a protest against the BJP party over the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED."

Delhi excise policy case: Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia extended to March 22: A Delhi court prolonged the judicial detention of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia until March 22 in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the now defunct liquor excise policy.

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear BRS's K Kavitha's plea challenging her arrest Mar 22- The Supreme Court, on March 22, will hear BRS leader K Kavitha's plea challenging her arrest in a money laundering case relating to Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.

TN: IPL to begin, CSK to host RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium: In the inaugural match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. Notably, one team has undergone a name change, with Bangalore now referred to as Bengaluru, while the other team has made a significant departure from tradition by appointing Ruturaj Gikawad as their new captain, ending MS Dhoni's longstanding captaincy.

H-1B initial registration period to close Mar 22: The United States is currently in the midst of the H-1B cap season for fiscal year 2025, with registrations now underway and set to conclude on March 22. However, notable modifications to the application process have been implemented, emphasising the importance for both employers and applicants to grasp the updated procedures comprehensively.

TN CM Stalin to kickstart INDIA bloc campaign from Tiruchi: On March 22, CM Stalin will initiate the INDIA bloc campaign from Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu. The inaugural programme, overseen by DMK leader and state Minister K N Nehru, will commence from Siruganur in Tiruchi.

Bihar-Subhash Yadav judicial custody, Patna court to hear the matter: On Monday, March 18, a special PMLA court in Patna, Bihar, remanded Subhash Yadav, a close aide of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, to judicial custody until March 22. This decision follows the Enforcement Directorate's raids on March 9, targeting properties associated with the RJD leader and alleged sand mafia.

Punjab-SAD core committee to decide over joining NDA alliance: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has resumed discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to rejoin the NDA alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections in Punjab. Previously, the Akali Dal was a member of the NDA but withdrew from the alliance due to disagreements over the three farm laws, which faced strong opposition in Punjab.

JNU Students' Union elections to be held on March 22: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus is preparing for the Student Union Election scheduled for March 22, with nomination filings beginning Thursday, March 14. The final candidate list, unveiled on March 16, includes a total of 7,751 registered voters who will participate in the voting process. This election marks the end of a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LS polls-BJP to release candidates list for 5 seats in Karnataka: On Wednesday, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced that the party plans to complete the selection of candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in the state by Friday.

Holi special-UP to run special buses from Mar 22-Apr 1 to manage festive rush: To manage the long weekend rush due to Holi and Good Friday, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate special buses from March 22 to April 1. The decision has been taken to tackle the anticipated surge in travel due to Holi, falling on March 24 and 25, followed by the Good Friday holiday and a weekend.

Axis Bank's group executive Ravi Narayanan resigns, to exit on March 22: As per an exchange filing made by the company on March 14, Ravi Narayanana, who serves as the group executive of Retail Liabilities, Branch Banking, and Products at Axis Bank, tendered his resignation on March 13 and is scheduled to be relieved from his duties on March 22.

