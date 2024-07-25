Top Events of the Day: Adani Green among 76 companies to announce Q1 results, India’s Paris Olympics campaign to begin

  Top events of the day: 77 companies, including Adani Green and Tech Mahindra, will announce Q1 FY 2024-25 results. Delhi court directed Arvind Kejriwal's custody ends today and Delhi HC's deadline to the Centre to decide on AAP's office space ends today. India's Paris Olympics campaign begins.

Published25 Jul 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Top Events of the Day: Adani Green among 77 companies to announce Q1 results, Paris Olympics: India to start campaign
Top Events of the Day: Adani Green among 77 companies to announce Q1 results, Paris Olympics: India to start campaign

Top Events of the Day: Today, July 25, is packed with significant events: 77 companies, including Adani Green and Tech Mahindra, are set to announce Q1 FY 2024-25 results. Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody. Prakash Ambedkar begins his yatra. Delhi HC sets AAP office space deadline. Paris Olympics kick off. Pune court grants interim protection in a land dispute case. CSIR UGC-NET exam starts, and Vodafone Idea and India Cements in F&O ban list.

77 companies set to announce Q1 FY 2024-25 results today: Adani Green, Canara Bank, Nestle India, tech Mahindra, among others

As the earnings season continues, 77 BSE and NSE-listed companies are set to declare their first-quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 today, July 25.

Major companies including Adani Green, Mphasis Ltd, Ashok Leyland, Canara Bank, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and PNB Housing Finance Ltd will anniunce their April-June quarter earnings.

Paris 2024 Olympics: India's schedule

The Indian contingent will start its campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 25. A total of 117 athletes will compete in 69 medal events across 16 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and tennis. After a record haul of seven medals, including a gold, in Tokyo 2020, India aims to surpass the tally in Paris.

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody ends

On Friday, despite the Supreme Court granting him interim bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a setback as the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi extended his judicial custody till July 25 in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

These cases are linked yet distinct, relating to alleged irregularities in the formation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Prakash Ambedkar's yatra over quota issue 

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar will commence the ‘Aarakshan Bachao Janyatra’ on July 25. This journey, which will pass through various villages, begins after he visits Dr. B R Ambedkar’s memorial ‘Chaityabhoomi’ in Mumbai and social reformer Jyotiba Phule’s residence in Pune.

Delhi HC 's deadline to Centre on AAP office space 

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave the Centre until July 25 to decide on the allotment of office space to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), now recognised as a national party.

Earlier, on June 5, the high court granted the Centre six weeks to resolve the AAP’s request. The Directorate of Estates, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, sought an additional four weeks to comply, citing the “mammoth task” of allocating accommodation to parliamentarians.

Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s full schedule

The Indian contingent will start its campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 25. A total of 117 athletes will compete in 69 medal events across 16 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and tennis. Following a record haul of seven medals, including a gold, at Tokyo 2020, India aims to surpass this tally in Paris.

Puja Khedkar’s father's interim protection ends

A Pune court granted interim protection till 25 July to Dilip Khedkar, father of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in a case involving the alleged threat to a local farmer over a land dispute. Dilip Khedkar is a co-accused with his wife, Manorama Khedkar, who was arrested by Pune Rural police. A video surfaced showing Manorama allegedly threatening individuals with a gun in Dhadwali village, Mulshi tehsil, Pune, in 2023.

NTA to conduct CSIR UGC-NET exam 2024 f

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET exam 2024 from July 25 to July 27. This exam, initially postponed due to issues with the NEET UG 2024, is essential for PhD admissions in various scientific disciplines. 

Vodafone, India cements in F&O ban list 

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Thursday, July, 25, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

Vodafone Idea and India Cements are the two stocks on the NSE’s F&O ban list for July 25. However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban daily.

