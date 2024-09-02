Top Events of the Day: Anti-rape bill in West Bengal, Vedanta board to consider dividend, Gala Precision Engineering IPO

West Bengal Assembly will meet for a special session to pass an anti-rape bill. Additionally, Vedanta Ltd. will hold a crucial board meeting to consider a third interim dividend for the current financial year, signalling significant corporate movements in India

Updated2 Sep 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Top Events of the Day: Anti-rape bill in West Bengal, Vedanta board to consider dividend and more(HT_PRINT)

This week kicks off with a series of major events that are expected to shape global and regional dynamics. Israel faces a national strike amidst a hostage crisis, while U.S. leaders ramp up their campaign efforts on Labour Day. In Asia, South Africa's president embarks on a state visit to China, and India's West Bengal Assembly holds a special session to pass critical legislation.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO to open today

Gala Precision Engineering IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of precision components manufacturer Gala Precision Engineering Limited will open for subscription on Monday, September 2.

India' manufacturing PMI data to be announced today

India is set to release its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on September 2.

West Bengal to pass Anti-rape Bill in a special session on September 2

The West Bengal government has called a special session of the state Assembly on September 2 to pass the Anti-rape Bill. The Bill came in the wake of the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Vedanta board to consider third interim dividend for FY25 on September 2

Vedanta Ltd announced on Wednesday, August 28, that its board will meet next week to consider and approve the third interim dividend for the current financial year (2024-25). The board meeting is scheduled for September 2, and the record date for the dividend is fixed as September 10, 2024.

Israel Union calls for Nationwide strike amid hostage crisis

In Israel, widespread protests are erupting as anger mounts against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the recovery of six hostages' bodies from Gaza. In response, the Histadrut, Israel’s largest and most influential trade union, has announced a nationwide general strike, demanding decisive action from the government. This strike is seen as a powerful move to pressure the administration to address the ongoing hostage crisis.

Biden and Harris Campaign in Pittsburgh on Labour Day

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to visit Pittsburgh today as part of their Labour Day campaign efforts. The visit is part of a broader strategy targeting key battleground states. Labour Day, a significant federal holiday in the United States, will see millions of Americans celebrating with various traditional activities, marking the unofficial end of summer.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to begin State Visit to China

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is embarking on a four-day visit to China, which will lay the groundwork for the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit. This visit follows a recent state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Africa, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations.

 

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 09:52 AM IST
