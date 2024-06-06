Top events of the day: Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup, Ranil Wickremesinghe accepts caretaker PM Modi's invite and more
Top events of the day: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe accepted caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to his swearing-in ceremony on June 8. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will launch in India
Caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a congratulatory call from Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, the two leaders committed to strengthening the historic and close ties between their nations and pledged to work together to achieve the visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041.