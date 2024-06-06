Top events of the day: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe accepted caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to his swearing-in ceremony on June 8. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will launch in India

Caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a congratulatory call from Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, the two leaders committed to strengthening the historic and close ties between their nations and pledged to work together to achieve the visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041.

Caretaker PM Modi invites Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to the swearing-in ceremony Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has accepted caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony on June 8. During a phone call in which Wickremesinghe congratulated Modi on the BJP-led NDA's electoral victory, Modi extended the invitation.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock hits F&O Ban list on June 6 The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has restricted trading of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) in the futures and options (F&O) segment on Thursday, June 6, 2024, due to exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). However, ZEEL will remain available to trade in the cash market. The NSE updates the F&O ban list daily, and ZEEL is the only stock affected today.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India Vivo is set to unveil its first foldable smartphone in India, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, at an event today, June 6. The device will feature the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a secondary V3 chip, boasting a 5,700mAh battery, ZEISS optics, and AI features powered by Google's Gemini.

Fire breaks out at Noida apartment due to short circuit A fire broke out on the 17th floor of Eldeco Aamantran Society in Noida Sector 119 on Wednesday night due to a short circuit. Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the blaze, with no casualties reported. Further details are awaited. This incident follows another fire on June 2 at a warehouse near NTPC in Greater Noida.

T20 World Cup: Oman wins toss and fields against Australia In a crucial Group B clash of the T20 World Cup, Oman won the toss and elected to field against Australia. Oman, needing a win after a narrow loss to Namibia, will leverage their spinners to challenge the Australian batters on June 6. Australian captain Mitchell Marsh expressed excitement for the start of the tournament despite key players missing.

Manipur CM and NDA allies confident in Modi's leadership for third term After the NDA's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other NDA allies have strongly supported Narendra Modi's leadership. Singh highlighted the BJP's win of 240 seats and the NDA's majority. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the coalition's confidence in Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

