Top events of the day: BJP's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, AAP's ‘Save Constitution’ campaign, IPL match and more
Top events today: BJP to release Lok Sabha polls 2024 manifesto; AAP to observe ‘Save Constitution’ campaign; PM Modi to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Karnataka's Mysuru and Mangaluru
Today's news is packed with AAP's big campaign to save the Constitution on Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the BJP will unveil its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election 2024, Central Railway mega block, PM Modi's rally in Mysuru and Mangaluru and more.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message