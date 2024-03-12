Top Events of the Day: CAA protest, Kejriwal to appear before ED, PM Modi in Gujarat, Bharat Shakti in Pokhran and more
Top Events of the Day: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are planned across Kerala today. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a busy schedule. He'll be in Gujarat to lay foundation stones for various railway projects and the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial. PM Modi will also attend a military exercise in Rajasthan and virtually flag off three Vande Bharat express trains. In other national news, President Droupadi Murmu is the chief guest at Mauritius' National Day celebrations, and the Supreme Court will hear a plea from disqualified MLAs in Himachal Pradesh.