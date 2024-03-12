Top Events of the Day: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are planned across Kerala today. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a busy schedule. He'll be in Gujarat to lay foundation stones for various railway projects and the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial. PM Modi will also attend a military exercise in Rajasthan and virtually flag off three Vande Bharat express trains. In other national news, President Droupadi Murmu is the chief guest at Mauritius' National Day celebrations, and the Supreme Court will hear a plea from disqualified MLAs in Himachal Pradesh.

CAA protest: UDA to organize protests across Kerala against implementation of CAA- The Modi government on Monday i.e. March 11, 2024 notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA was passed by the Parliament in 2019 amid huge protests across the country. The act expedites the citizenship process for non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before 2014. The Act has faced numerous delays and continued criticism from the Opposition parties. The United Democratic Front (UDF) will organize protests across the state on Tuesday against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act by the central government

PM Modi to visit Ahmedabad to lay foundation stone, dedicate railway projects worth ₹85,000 cr Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit DFC's Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad to lay the foundation stone and dedicate a slew of railway projects worth over ₹85,000 crore. According to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office, he will lay the foundation stone of Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots; Phaltan - Baramati New line; Electric Traction System upgradation work and dedicate to the Nation two new sections of Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC; Western DFC's Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad.

Gujarat: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform "Ashram Bhoomi Vandana" and unveil the masterplan of the Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Project during his visit to Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Planned with a budget of ₹1,200 crore, the project aims to revitalise Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and philosophy for the present and future generations, a government release said on Sunday.

Rajasthan: PM Modi to attend the war game ‘Bharat Shakti’ in Pokhran- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness 'Bharat Shakti', a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a tri-services live fire and manoeuvre exercise, in Rajasthan's Pokhran on March 12.

PM Modi to virtually flag off 3 Vande Bharat Expresses together Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate many railway projects, including three new Vande Bharat trains in U.P. out of 10 across India, virtually from Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 12).

President Murmu to attend Mauritius National Day celebrations as chief guest Mar 12: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritius on a three day state visit on Monday.

In a special gesture, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full honours.

"President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrives in Mauritius on a 3-day State Visit," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X.

"In a special gesture reflecting the exceptionally close ties between & , PM @KumarJugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full state honours," the MEA said.

SC to hear plea of six disqualified Himachal MLAs Mar 12: The six MLAs from Congress who were disqualified from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections include Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Indradutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti), Chaitanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devendra Bhutto (Kutlehar).

Delhi excise policy case-Kejriwal offers to appear before ED via video conferencing after Mar 12: ‘Summons is illegal, but ready to answer’, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a reply to the Enforcement Directorate and asked for a date after March 12 in the excise policy case. Sources informed PTI that the AAP convenor will attend the hearing via video conferencing.

Delhi excise policy case: Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till Mar 12 - On Thursday, a Delhi court further prolonged the judicial custody of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh until March 19 in connection with the money laundering case associated with the excise policy scam.

Previously, Special Judge M K Nagpal had extended Sisodia’s judicial custody until March 12 in the CBI case linked to the excise policy, which has since been annulled.

February 26 marked one year since Sisodia's imprisonment in this case.

UP: verdict in Mukhtar Ansari's fake arms license case likely on Mar 12: On Monday, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing on the bail request of Abbas Ansari, son of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, until March 18. Abbas Ansari was charged by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly acquiring foreign firearms under the guise of participating in shooting competitions.

Chhattisgarh paddy procurement: ₹13,000 cr to be disbursed among nearly 24 lakh farmers: A sum of ₹13,000 crore will be disbursed to more than 24 lakh farmers in Chhattisgarh on March 12 in connection with paddy procurement in the state, as per Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The CM made the announcement at a public meeting in Tamamunda village in Jashpur district.

This amount is additional money over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) given to farmers for paddy procurement as promised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Assembly polls last year.

EC to visit J&K to assess possibility state polls with Lok Sabha elections Mar 12-13: The Supreme Court issued a directive on December 11, 2023, instructing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections by September 30, 2024. Since June 19, 2018, when the BJP withdrew support from the Mehbooba Mufti-led government, the Union Territory has been without an elected administration.

Pro-Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to target BSE, NSE Mar 12: In another alarming message, Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has reportedly advocated for the "economic destruction" of India, targeting the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange starting from March 12.

News 18 quoted Pannun as saying, "...the SJF call to target NSE/BSE from March 12 is aimed at destroying" India’s economic system.

The report further stated that Pannun, designated as a 'terrorist' in India, urged for the selling of Indian stocks and investing in American stocks before March 12. Additionally, he outlined banks and corporates engaged in international trade as potential targets.

NASA's Crew 7 astronauts onboard ISS are preparing to return to Earth March 12: According to the US space agency, NASA, the 7-member crew of astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) is getting ready to conclude their 6-month mission in orbit and return to Earth.

Assam: Two-day special casual leave to all state govt employees who follow Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj- The Assam Government has approved a two-day special casual leave on March 11 and 12 for all state government employees adhering to the Eksharon Bhagawati Samaj.

NCLT to hear Sony plea challenging maintainability of Zee Entertainment on merger enforcement: Sony Group's Indian subsidiary Culver Max has challenged the maintainability of Zee Entertainment's plea on merger enforcement before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai. The NCLT will hear Sony's plea and other applications on the Sony-Zee merger case on March 12, reported CNBC-TV 18.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S set to launch in India on March 12: In an exciting announcement, Ducati India has revealed the much-anticipated launch of the Streetfighter V4 S, scheduled to hit the Indian market on March 12th. The motorcycle, positioned between the standard Streetfighter V4 and the Streetfighter V4 SP2, is expected to make waves with its high-performance features and sleek design.

iQOO Z9 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC to launch in India on March 12: iQOO has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z9 5G will make its debut in India on March 12. However, a number of key specifications and price of the smartphone have been leaked online thanks to the recent update from tipster Yogesh Brar.

