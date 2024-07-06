Top Events of the Day: Chandrababu Naidu to meet Revanth Reddy, International toy fair, NEET-UG counselling and more

  • Top Events of the Day: Today, the BJP convenes an executive meeting in Jammu ahead of state elections. Delhi launches an international toy fair, Andhra and Telangana CMs hold discussions in Hyderabad, NEET UG counselling starts, and the FMGE exam takes place across India.

First Published6 Jul 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (ANI)

Top Events of the Day: Today, the BJP holds an executive meeting in Jammu ahead of assembly polls. Delhi hosts an international toy fair, Andhra and Telangana CMs meet in Hyderabad, NEET UG counselling begins, and the FMGE exam is conducted nationwide.

BJP executive meeting in Jammu ahead of Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with an executive meeting today. The meeting is being attended by key leaders, including Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and G Kishan Reddy, as well as BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina. The BJP aims to capitalize on its recent success in the Lok Sabha elections as it gears up for the state polls.

International toy fair begins in Delhi

The international toy fair kicks off today in the national capital, featuring over 300 domestic companies and more than 100 foreign buyers from countries such as the US and Germany. The four-day event aims to enhance trade relations and showcase the latest innovations in the toy industry.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to visit Ahmedabad today

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad on Saturday, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said.

Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with Congress workers at 12:00 pm, he said.

Giving details about Rahul Gandhi's visit to Gujarat, Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil said, "Our leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi is coming to the state Congress office in Ahmedabad on July 6. He will guide and interact with the workers of the Congress family."

Andhra CM Naidu meets Telangana CM Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to meet his Telangana counterpart, A. Revanth Reddy, in Hyderabad today. The two leaders will discuss unresolved issues between their states, aiming to foster better inter-state cooperation.

NEET UG counselling 2024 commences

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) begins the NEET UG 2024 counselling process today. This will involve the allocation of MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats across various medical institutions in the country. Candidates are advised to check the official schedule for detailed information.

FMGE 2024 exam today

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is conducting the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2024 today. The screening test, essential for foreign medical graduates seeking to practice in India, is being held at 71 test centres across 50 cities. The results are slated to be announced on August 6. The board has warned candidates to be cautious of fraudulent activities surrounding the examination.

First Published:6 Jul 2024, 08:28 AM IST
