Top Events of the Day: Civil Services Prelims 2024, Mango flyover inauguration and more

  • Top Events of the Day: Metro services on Phase-III sections in Delhi-NCR starts at 6:00 am on Sunday, June 16, to assist UPSC exam candidates, announced the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Peru's GDP surged by 5.28% in April, marking the highest growth in over 30 months

First Published07:11 AM IST
Candidates will appear for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on June 16, 2024
Top Events of the Day: Metro services on Phase-III sections in Delhi-NCR will begin at 6:00 am on Sunday, June 16. This early start is to assist candidates taking the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on June 16, as announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Chief Minister Champai Soren will inaugurate the Mango flyover construction on June 16.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to inaugurate Jamshedpur Flyover on June 16

Chief Minister Champai Soren will inaugurate the Mango flyover construction on June 16, followed by a public meeting at Mango Gandhi Maidan. Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal and senior district officials inspected the site on Thursday to ensure all preparations were in place.

Dhankhar to inaugurate 'Prerna Sthal' on Sunday

Preparations for the Chief Minister's meeting at Gandhi Maidan are ongoing, with Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal personally overseeing the arrangements. During the inspection, she issued necessary instructions to district officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Sunday inaugurate 'Prerna Sthal', which will house all statues of freedom fighters and other leaders that were earlier placed at different places in the Parliament complex.

Father's Day on June 16

Every year, the third Sunday of June is dedicated to the celebration of Father's Day, and families across the world organise the day with with gatherings, meals, and special outings to honour fathers and father figures.

Delhi Metro Phase-III Services to start early on June 16 for UPSC Prelim Exam

Metro services on Phase-III sections in Delhi-NCR will begin at 6:00 am on Sunday, June 16, as announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. This adjustment accommodates candidates taking the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on June 16.

UPSC issues instructions for Civil Services Prelims on June 16

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released guidelines for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination scheduled for June 16, 2024. Candidates must follow these instructions strictly at the various exam centres across the nation.

Peru economy sees highest growth in over 30 months in April

Peru's GDP grew by 5.28% in April compared to the previous year, marking the highest growth rate in over 30 months. This growth, driven by significant increases in agriculture, livestock production, and the manufacturing sector, surpassed both analyst predictions and government expectations.

 

