Top events of the day: JP Nadda in Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi in Bihar, Awfis IPO, Go First resumes flights and more
Top events of the day: Today, May 27, 2024, promises to be eventful with several significant happenings. Shares of Stovec Industries will trade ex-dividend; the Rajasthan and Maharashtra Boards are expected to announce their Class 10 exam results.
Top events of the day: In major developments, nine stocks, including Vodafone Idea and Bandhan Bank, are under the F&O ban list; the Indian Air Force's 18 Squadron with LCA Tejas will become operational; Apple’s iPhone SE 4 will be launched in India; Go First is set to resume flight operations after its recent bankruptcy filing, and the highly anticipated IPO of Awfis Space Solutions is scheduled to close.