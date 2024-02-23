Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Varanasi, Farmers' ‘Black Friday’ march; Byju’s investors call for EGM, and more
Top Events of the Day: On February 23, a series of events are set to take place, from politics to world affairs to business. Following the death of a farmer, Shubkaran, at the Khanauri border, the farmers will be observing a ‘Black Friday’ today. In politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple projects in Varanasi. Meanwhile, in world affairs, the United States is planning to impose sanctions on more than 500 targets involved in Russia's war in Ukraine. The action is to be rolled out on Friday.