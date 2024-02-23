Top Events of the Day: Farmers to observe 'Black Friday' over the death of Shubkaran. PM Modi to launch multiple projects in Varanasi. NCLAT stays NCLT order in Dream 11 case till Feb 23. US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia. Jharkhand budget session to commence today.

Top Events of the Day: On February 23, a series of events are set to take place, from politics to world affairs to business. Following the death of a farmer, Shubkaran, at the Khanauri border, the farmers will be observing a ‘Black Friday’ today. In politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple projects in Varanasi. Meanwhile, in world affairs, the United States is planning to impose sanctions on more than 500 targets involved in Russia's war in Ukraine. The action is to be rolled out on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Farmers to observe 'Black Friday' over death of Shubkaran Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'Black Friday' on Friday following the death of a farmer at the Khanauri Border crossing in Punjab's Sangrur district during the ongoing protests.

Moreover, the protesting farmers halted their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decisions will be taken accordingly, said the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

“On February 26, we will take tractors to the highway, and towards the way that goes to Delhi. It will be a one-day program, and then we will return. Then, all across India, our meetings will go on," Tikait told ANI.

However, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Thursday said the government is hopeful of a resolution on the farmers' protest much before the commencement of the wheat procurement season in March.

PM Modi to launch multiple projects in Varanasi Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Thursday evening and will launch several development projects on Friday and address public meetings.

As reported by PTI, PM Modi will participate in a prize distribution programme on Friday for the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the Banaras Hindu University. At 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will perform a 'pooja' and have a 'darshan' at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali before attending a function at 11:30 am to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

"Upon landing in Kashi, inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg. This project was inaugurated recently and has been greatly helpful to people in the southern part of the city," the Prime Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) late on Thursday night.

NCLAT stays NCLT order in Dream 11 case till Feb 23 The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday stayed the NCLT Mumbai bench order to initiate a corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Sporta Technologies, which operates the fantasy sports platform Dream 11, PTI reported.

However, it has also directed the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after suspending the board of Dream 11, not to take any further steps till the next date of hearing, scheduled for February 23.

A three-member bench of the appellate tribunal also issued notice to the IRP of Sporta Technologies and Resolution Professional of Reward Business Solution, directing them to file a reply within a week.

US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia The United States is planning to impose sanctions on more than 500 targets involved in Russia's war in Ukraine. The action to be rolled out on Friday will hit "Russia, its enablers, and its war machine," a Treasury spokesperson told media.

This will be the "largest single tranche since the start of Vladimir Putin's further invasion of Ukraine," the Treasury said.

The package will be the latest of thousands of sanctions targeting Moscow announced by the United States and its allies following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to rubble.

The US has targeted Russia's revenue and military-industrial complex.

The US and other allies of Ukraine had hoped to cripple and isolate Russia's economy with a succession of sanctions targeting its financial sector and sources of revenue, including oil sales. But Putin has worked with Iran and others to blunt the impact of the international sanctions so that the International Monetary Fund reports Russia's economy growing at an unexpectedly healthy pace.

BYJU'S investors call For EGM today Edtech company Byju will conduct their investors' EGM on Friday.

Earlier, describing an extraordinary general meeting called by the investors as “procedurally invalid", the founder family of Think & Learn, the parent company of Byju’s, said founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and other board members will not attend it.

People with knowledge of the consortium of investors’ plans said the EGM will be held. It has been called by key shareholders on 23 February to take stock of the liquidity situation and to oust Raveendran as CEO.

Jharkhand budget session to commence today The budget session of the Jharkhand assembly will be held from February 23 to March 2. The Champai Soren government will table its first budget on February 27, and the session will have seven working days, according to an official communiqué.

"The 15th session (budget) of the fifth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will take place from February 23 to March 2. The third supplementary budget of the current fiscal of 2023-24 will be tabled on February 23," the communiqué said.

As reported by PTI, during the short tenure of the session, Chief Minister Champai Soren said, “We have to do the things as per the situation. Given the upcoming general elections, we have to keep it short."

Yami Gautam's film 'Article 370' to release on Feb 23 Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is set to release on Friday, February 23. Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial "Article 370" is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Board of Film Certification gave a U/A rating to the movie, which has an approved run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The film produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios production house presents a “powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir."

Earlier on Tuesday, February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Yami Gautam-starrer's upcoming film, 'Article 370', while addressing a gathering in Jammu. He said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information."

Responding to PM Modi's speech, Yami took to Instagram and wrote, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! "

Complaint filed in Jaipur's Raj court against Rahul Gandhi's remark on PM, hearing today A legal complaint seeking action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste has been filed in Jaipur's Raj Court.

The Metropolitan Magistrate’s court-11 of Jaipur Metro-II announced February 23, i.e., today, as the date for the hearing, according to the media reports.

