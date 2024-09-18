Top Events of the Day: First phase of polling in J&K, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch NPS Vatsalya scheme, and more

Top Events of the Day: As India gears up for a series of significant events, Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its first Assembly elections in nearly a decade, with over 23 lakh registered voters set to participate in the initial phase. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to launch the Vatsalya Scheme under the National Pension System, aimed at securing children's futures through flexible parental contributions.

Phase I polling begins in Jammu and Kashmir Several districts in Jammu and Kashmir are set to vote in the first phase of the Assembly elections, marking the region's first election in nearly a decade. A total of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, are contesting in this phase, which has over 23 lakh registered voters.

Election Commission officials noted that 1.23 lakh youths between 18 and 19 years, 28,309 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and 15,774 elderly voters above the age of 85 are eligible to vote. Around 14,000 polling staff will oversee the election process at 3,276 polling stations.

Finance Minister to launch NPS Vatsalya scheme Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to launch the Vatsalya Scheme under the National Pension System (NPS), aimed at providing flexible contribution and investment options for parents to secure their children's future. Students will also participate in the event, and an online platform for the scheme will be launched simultaneously.

Under this initiative, parents can contribute a minimum of ₹1,000 annually toward their child's pension account. The scheme offers benefits across all economic backgrounds, helping families grow long-term wealth through compounding.

JPC meet on the Waqf Amendment Bill The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is scheduled to meet to record oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Minorities. On September 19, the committee will also deliberate on recommendations made by experts and stakeholders.

Various groups, including the All India Sajjadanashin Council, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, and Bharat First, will present their recommendations to the committee on September 20.

RBI shifts Eid-e-Milad holiday to September 18 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday to September 18 after a decision by the Maharashtra government. The original holiday, set for September 16, clashed with Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The RBI notification issued on September 14 announced that offices in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts will now remain closed on September 18, 2024.

MVA allies to meet for seat-sharing talks Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has confirmed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will hold discussions on seat-sharing between September 18 and 20 in preparation for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, expected in November.