Top Events of the Day: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2023-24; Zensar Tech, Coforge Q1 results, and more

Top Events of the Day: On July 22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2023-24. Q1FY25 earnings are to be announced by many companies, new IPOs will open for subscription, key court hearings are scheduled to take place, and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session will commence on July 22.

Q1FY25 results to be announced On July 22, several prominent companies, including Coforge, Cyient DLM, Jana Small Finance Bank, Zensar Technologies, Mahindra Logistics, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Suzlon Energy, and UCO Bank, are scheduled to release their Q1FY25 financial results.

Economic Survey to be tabled Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey on July 22, coinciding with the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The Economic Survey serves as the government's official report card on its financial performance and the state of the economy for the fiscal year ending March 31. It also outlines future policy changes.

Upcoming IPOs Several initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to open for subscription on July 22.

RNFI Services IPO: Subscription Period: July 22, 2024, to July 24, 2024

Issue: Fresh issue of 67.44 lakh shares

Price Band: ₹98 to ₹105 per share

Book-Running Lead Manager: Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd

Registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd

Market Maker: Choice Equity Broking

SAR TeleVenture FPO: Subscription Period: July 22, 2024, to July 24, 2024

Issue: Fresh issue of 71.43 lakh shares

Price Band: ₹200 to ₹210 per share

Book-Running Lead Manager: Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd

Registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd

Court hearings

Delhi excise scam case A Delhi court's extension of the judicial custody of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged excise policy scam ends today, July 22. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had granted the extension.

Valmiki scam A Bengaluru court has extended the ED custody of former Karnataka minister Nagendra by five days. Nagendra, who was the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, was arrested on July 12 in connection with the Valmiki scam.

SC to hear PIL on electoral bonds scheme The Supreme Court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) on July 22, seeking a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme. The hearing will be conducted by a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.