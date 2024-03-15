Top events of the day: From PM Modi's Kerala visit to Russian presidential elections, track top news on March 15 here
Top news of the day: PM Modi's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi to address a public rally in Bhiwandi, deadline of advance tax payment, Russia's presidential elections, and more.
The world is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial, and financial events today, Friday, March 15. From Russian presidential elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll campaigns, Mint lists important events to watch.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message