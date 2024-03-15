The world is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial, and financial events today, Friday, March 15. From Russian presidential elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll campaigns, Mint lists important events to watch.

- PM Modi will arrive in this southern Kerala town on Friday to campaign for candidates of the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Modi, who will arrive here at 10.30 am, will address a public meeting. Party sources said one lakh people will be present at the venue.

- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on March 15 as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

- To guarantee a seamless travel experience and prevent inconvenience at toll plazas, NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to obtain a new FASTag from another bank before March 15, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

- The Kolkata Metro Railway is all set for a significant expansion, with three new lines opening their doors to the public on March 15, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated metro operations at Kavi Subhash, Majerhat, and Esplanade stations on March 6.

- Voting for presidential elections will take place in Russia from March 15-17. Polling stations have already opened in Russia's Far Eastern regions, particularly the easternmost Kamchatka and Chukotka.

- The income tax department launched an e-campaign for the advance tax for FY 2023-24. Through the e-campaign, persons/entities carrying out significant financial transactions will be informed through email/SMS to urge them to compute and deposit their due advance tax on or before March 15, 2024.

- Before drilling a borewell within its boundaries, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has mandated that prior approval be obtained. The new rule will be enforced from March 15. After this, the residents and business establishments need to apply to obtain permission to dig a borewell.

- Doctors, politicians, and student associations have been demanding the postponement of NEET MDS 2024. The Supreme Court has decided to hear the case on March 15, 2024.

