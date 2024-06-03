Top Events of the Day: HD Revanna's petition hearing, Patanjali ads case hearings, rare planetary alignment and more
Top Events of the Day: Today is set to be a day of significant legal proceedings and rare astronomical phenomena. The Karnataka High Court will continue its deliberations on MLA HD Revanna's petition, while Kozhikode's court demands the presence of Baba Ramdev over allegedly misleading advertisements. In Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court reviews MP Afzal Ansari's appeal in a high-profile criminal case. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden faces a historic trial on federal firearms charges in the United States. Adding a touch of wonder to the day, a rare planetary alignment will grace the skies, offering a spectacular sight for early risers. Additionally, Maharashtra invites public suggestions for a major overhaul of school textbooks, reflecting the latest National Education Policy.