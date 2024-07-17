Top events of the day:Asian Paints, LTIMindtree to post Q1 results; stock markets shut for Muharram, FTA meet, and more

Top Events of the Day: This day promises a flurry of activity with major corporate announcements and crucial bilateral discussions. Key players in the financial sector are set to release their Q1 results. Additionally, efforts to boost tourism and strengthen economic ties through free trade agreements are also on the cards. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the events and announcements that will shape the financial and economic discourse on July 17.

Companies expected to announce Q1 results Several prominent companies are set to disclose their Q1 results on July 17. Asian Paints Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the two dozen companies scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.

Choice International

Hathway Cable and Datacom

Huhtamaki India

Onward Technologies

Tarapur Transformers

Dividend stocks trading ex-dividend Investors will be closely watching shares of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd, Modison Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, and Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd as they trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date marks the adjustment of the equity share price to reflect the upcoming dividend payout.

Bulk deals to watch On July 17, Jindal Saw, Sotac Pharmaceuticals, and Satin Creditcare Network will witness significant trading activity. Notably, Cresta Fund, a US-based foreign portfolio investor, offloaded 25 lakh equity shares, representing a 0.78 percent equity stake in Jindal Saw, at an average price of ₹330.01 per share. This transaction was valued at ₹82.5 crore.

Muharram observance All schools in Puducherry will remain closed on July 17 for Muharram, according to the Directorate of School Education. Additionally, banks in several states will also be closed for the holiday.

International tourism efforts China is working to attract foreign tourists post-pandemic by scrapping entry permits for some visitors. Tourists from over a dozen countries can now fly in and stay for up to 15 days without a visa.

India-Korea FTA review meeting From July 17-19, India and Korea will hold the next round of negotiations to upgrade their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The talks in Seoul aim to enhance economic cooperation and address trade deficits. India's exports to Korea are at USD 6.41 billion and imports at USD 21.13 billion in the last fiscal year.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G launch Samsung is set to launch its mid-range Galaxy M35 smartphone in India on July 17, coinciding with the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The M35 5G will feature a super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and the Exynos 1380 chipset. It will also support Samsung Wallet, Knox security, and Knox Vault.

IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Mumbai Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains over several parts of the country. As per IMD, heavy to very rains have been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra, Kutch, South Interior Karnataka today, July 17.