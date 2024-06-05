Top Events of the Day: Leaders of the INDIA Bloc will meet in Delhi on Wednesday to plan their next steps after the recent Lok Sabha elections, signalling a potential shift in the political landscape. NCP chief Sharad Pawar highlighted the environment that is favourablefor transformation.

Union Cabinet to meet on June 5

The Union Cabinet will meet on June 5 morning to take stock of the Lok Sabha election results and may recommend the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting, which will begin at 11.30 am, a day after the general election results were declared.

Sources said Modi has convened the meeting at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and is likely to recommend the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, whose term ends on June 16.

INDIA Bloc plans Delhi meeting

The leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to convene in Delhi on Wednesday to strategize their next steps following a favourable outcome in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, noted that the environment was conducive to political change.

RBI's monetary policy committee meeting to begin on June 5

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee will commence its three-day meeting on June 5, right after the Lok Sabha election results. The committee, responsible for setting the benchmark interest rate, will conclude on June 7, with Governor Shaktikanta Das announcing the decision at 10 am.

President Murmu to host farewell dinner for outgoing cabinet on June 5

President Droupadi Murmu will host a farewell dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outgoing cabinet on June 5 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, following the announcement of the 2024 general election results.

Teenager involved in Pune Porsche crash remanded to observation home till June 5

The Juvenile Justice Board has remanded the teenager involved in the Pune Porsche crash to an observation home until June 5, following national outrage and a revised order from the police.

The second accused in Mumbai hoarding collapse was sent to police custody till June 5

Manoj Ramkrishna Sanghu, implicated in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, has been remanded to police custody until June 5. Meanwhile, Janhavi Marathe, a wanted accused in the case, was denied anticipatory bail.

Bombay High Court to hear bar owners' plea against Excise Department action on June 5

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Mumbai Collector and state Excise department, seeking responses to petitions filed by bar and restaurant owners whose liquor licenses were suspended. The hearing is set for June 5.

Supreme Court directs urgent meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board amid Delhi water crisis

Amid a severe water crisis in Delhi, the Supreme Court has called for an emergency meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5 to address the issue. The court expects a status report by June 6.

