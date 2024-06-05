Top Events of the Day: INDIA Bloc huddle in Delhi, RBI's MPC meeting, Union Cabinet meeting and more
Top Events of the Day: The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will begin its crucial meeting, President Murmu will host a farewell dinner for the outgoing cabinet, and the Supreme Court has called for an urgent meeting on Delhi's water crisis, all set for June 5.
Top Events of the Day: Leaders of the INDIA Bloc will meet in Delhi on Wednesday to plan their next steps after the recent Lok Sabha elections, signalling a potential shift in the political landscape. NCP chief Sharad Pawar highlighted the environment that is favourablefor transformation.