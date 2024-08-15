Top Events of the Day: India celebrates 78th Independence Day, ISRO foundation day, Assam cabinet reshuffle, and more

As India marks its 78th Independence Day, the nation will be abuzz with a diverse array of events, from flag hoisting ceremonies and satellite launches to tractor marches and new product unveilings.

PM Narendra Modi to hoist Tricolour at Red Fort Today marks India's 78th Independence Day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurling the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year. The ceremony in Delhi will be accompanied by heightened security measures across the country. The Independence Day showcases the nation’s solidarity and patriotic spirit.

Delhi's Chief Minister authorizes Atishi for Independence Day ceremony. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has delegated the flag-hoisting duties in Delhi to Atishi, a significant moment highlighting local leaders’ participation in national celebrations. This gesture emphasizes the inclusive nature of the Independence Day festivities in the capital.

ISRO's 55th anniversary As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrates its 55th foundation day, it coincides with the launch of the Earth Observation Satellite-8 in Andhra Pradesh. This event marks a pivotal achievement in India’s space exploration efforts.

Tractor marches across India Farmers across India are organising tractor marches to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops. This nationwide protest underscores the persistent concerns within the agricultural sector and the demand for supportive policies.

Arabian Sea fishing ban extended The government has extended the ban on fishing activities in the Arabian Sea until August 15, affecting local fishing communities, particularly in Gujarat. This decision is aimed at conserving marine resources, though it presents challenges for fishermen’s livelihoods.

Inauguration of rooftop garden in Delhi A new rooftop terrace garden is set to be inaugurated over Palika Bazar in Connaught Place, Delhi. This project is part of the city’s efforts to enhance urban green spaces, offering residents a refreshing escape amidst the bustling metropolis.

Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Uttar Pradesh aims to hoist 4.75 crore flags, fostering a sense of national pride among its citizens. This ambitious initiative reflects the state’s commitment to instilling patriotic fervour.

Delhi liquor shops shut for Independence Day In observance of Independence Day, all liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed. This closure is part of the city’s efforts to maintain decorum and safety during the national celebrations.

Assam Cabinet reshuffle Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will reshuffle his ministry in Assam, with at least three new ministers expected to join his cabinet. This reshuffle reflects the ongoing political dynamics and governance strategies in the state.

Inauguration of infrastructure projects Significant infrastructure projects, including the Sita Rama irrigation project in Telangana and the opening of Yerwada Metro Station in Pune, are set to be inaugurated today. These projects highlight the focus on enhancing connectivity and water management.

Movies, Ola's electric bike, Thar Roxx Today, the sequel to the popular film "Stree" and the movie "Khel Khel Mein" will be released. Additionally, Ola Electric will unveil its first electric bike, and Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the Five Door ‘Thar Roxx’ SUV, showcasing innovation in the entertainment and automotive sectors.

Pro Kabaddi League auction and Ishan Kishan’s return The Pro Kabaddi League season 11 players auction will take place in Mumbai, generating excitement among sports enthusiasts. In cricket, Ishan Kishan is set to make his domestic comeback in the Buchi Babu Tournament, marking a significant moment in his career.