Top Events of the Day: The US Open tennis tournament begins in New York, while India celebrates Janmashtami. Meanwhile, the financial world sees the launch of a new IPO, and SpaceX prepares for a historic commercial spacewalk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India celebrates Janmashtami Today marks the celebration of Janmashtami across India, a Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna. Some states will observe public holidays, and banks may be closed in certain regions. Devotees participate in various rituals and festivities to honour this significant religious occasion.

US Open Tennis tournament begins in New York The 144th edition of the US Open tennis tournament kicks off today in New York City. This prestigious Grand Slam event, the final major of the tennis calendar, will run from August 26 to September 8, 2024. Matches will be played on the outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Badlapur sexual abuse case: Police custody of accused sweeper to end on August 26 The police custody period ends today for the school sweeper arrested in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of two schoolgirls in Badlapur, Maharashtra. This case has sparked widespread protests across the state, with demonstrators demanding justice and improved safety measures in schools.

Indian Phosphate IPO The initial public offering (IPO) for Indian Phosphate, a chemical manufacturing company, opens today. The company aims to raise ₹67.36 crore through the issue, which will remain open until August 29. Shares are priced in the band of ₹94-99 per share.

SpaceX prepares for historic commercial spacewalk SpaceX is gearing up for a groundbreaking mission that will feature the first-ever spacewalk conducted entirely by a commercial crew. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}