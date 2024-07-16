Top Events of the Day: Kataria Ind IPO opens today, OnePlus Nord 4 launch, EAM S Jaishankar to visit Mauritius

Top Events of the Day: Kataria Industries will launch its ₹54.58 crore IPO today. Meanwhile, the police custody of the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah ends today, July 16. OnePlus teases new AI features ahead of its product launch event today. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin his two-day visit to Mauritius.

Kataria Industries to launch ₹ 54.58 crore IPO on July 16 Ratlam-based Kataria Industries has announced a price band of ₹91 to ₹96 per share for its ₹54.58-crore initial public offering (IPO), set to begin today. The IPO, open for public subscription from July 16-19, will consist of a fresh issue of 56.85 lakh shares, with the bidding by anchor investors starting a day earlier. The company's shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform Emerge on July 24.

Mumbai Court sends BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah to police custody until July 16 In a significant development, a Mumbai Court's remand of Mihir Shah, the primary accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, to police custody, ends today, July 16. The ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena had expelled its deputy leader, Rajesh Shah, following Mihir Shah's arrest.

OnePlus teases AI features for Nord 4, Pad 2 ahead of July 16 launch OnePlus is gearing up for its Summer Launch event today. It will unveil the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 2R, and OnePlus Pad 2. Scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, the event will be streamed live on the company's social media platforms and YouTube channel. The new products will be available for purchase in India on Amazon.

