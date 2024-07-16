Top Events of the Day: Kataria Industries will launch its ₹54.58 crore IPO today. Meanwhile, the police custody of the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah ends today, July 16. OnePlus teases new AI features ahead of its product launch event today. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin his two-day visit to Mauritius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kataria Industries to launch ₹ 54.58 crore IPO on July 16 Ratlam-based Kataria Industries has announced a price band of ₹91 to ₹96 per share for its ₹54.58-crore initial public offering (IPO), set to begin today. The IPO, open for public subscription from July 16-19, will consist of a fresh issue of 56.85 lakh shares, with the bidding by anchor investors starting a day earlier. The company's shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform Emerge on July 24.

Mumbai Court sends BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah to police custody until July 16 In a significant development, a Mumbai Court's remand of Mihir Shah, the primary accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, to police custody, ends today, July 16. The ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena had expelled its deputy leader, Rajesh Shah, following Mihir Shah's arrest.

OnePlus teases AI features for Nord 4, Pad 2 ahead of July 16 launch OnePlus is gearing up for its Summer Launch event today. It will unveil the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 2R, and OnePlus Pad 2. Scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, the event will be streamed live on the company's social media platforms and YouTube channel. The new products will be available for purchase in India on Amazon.

EAM Jaishankar to begin a 2-day visit to Mauritius External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to begin a two-day visit to Mauritius today, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties. During his visit, Jaishankar will meet with Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and other senior ministers. This visit follows the recent visit of Mauritius Prime Minister to India and marks one of Jaishankar's first bilateral engagements since his re-appointment.

