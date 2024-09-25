Top Events of the Day: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to deliver a pivotal address at the United Nations General Assembly, focusing on the ongoing Russian invasion and seeking international support. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman heads to Uzbekistan for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's annual meeting, where she will engage in multilateral discussions on global development issues. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron begins his two-day visit to Canada, where he will discuss Ukraine war, disinformation, and global threats with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zelenskyy to address UNGA Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to deliver a pivotal address at the United Nations General Assembly today. According to reports from Ukrainska Pravda, Zelenskyy is expected to engage in talks with key international partners regarding the ongoing Russian invasion. The Ukrainian leader will likely push for permission to use weapons provided by allies on Russian soil, specifically targeting sites from where attacks on Ukrainian cities are launched.

KRN Heat IPO opens September 25 KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has successfully raised ₹100.1 crore from 10 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens today, September 25. Among the major participants, Holani Venture Capital Fund emerged as the largest buyer, acquiring 8.58 lakh equity shares valued at ₹18.87 crore. Mint Focused Growth Fund followed closely, purchasing 6.36 lakh shares worth ₹14 crore. The IPO is expected to attract strong investor interest as the company looks to expand its operations in the heat exchanger manufacturing sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SEBI nod for Hyundai Motor India IPO Hyundai Motor India has obtained approval for its initial public offering from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections The second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections is taking place today across 26 assembly seats, with key districts like Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Poonch, and Rajouri going to the polls. More than 2.5 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots, according to the Election Commission. Security has been heightened throughout the region following a voter turnout of 61.38% in the first phase of elections.

GoM to discuss GST rate revisions The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Goods and Services Tax (GST) is scheduled to meet today in Goa to deliberate on tax slab changes and rate revisions. Led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, the panel last convened on August 22, presenting a status report to the GST Council on September 9. The GoM is expected to evaluate data gathered by the fitment committee to assess the impact of possible changes to the GST structure, which currently operates under a four-tier system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Macron set to begin Canada visit today French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to begin his two-day official visit to Canada today, where he will hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Discussions will focus on Ukraine, countering disinformation, and fostering bilateral cooperation on emerging global threats. Macron is expected to visit Ottawa and Montréal, where Trudeau will highlight Canada’s advancements in artificial intelligence and innovation.

SC to hear plea on NCP faction symbols The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today, which seeks new election symbols for both factions of the party ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. This follows the Election Commission’s decision to allocate the party’s traditional ‘clock’ symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction, leaving the Sharad Pawar faction without its original symbol.