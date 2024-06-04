Top events of the day: Lok Sabha election results, heatwave in Delhi and more

Top Events of the Day: Counting votes for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 takes place today, June 4, under tight security, deciding the fate of over 8,000 candidates. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has predicted a bullish market after the results, and the IMD has issued a heatwave alert for several states coinciding with the election outcome.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Vote counting commences amid tight security

Counting votes for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will take place today, June 4, amidst tight security across the country. Over 8,000 candidates eagerly await the results, which will determine their fate. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has assured the robustness of the Election Commission's (EC) mechanisms while addressing allegations from opposition parties about undue influence on Returning Officers and District Magistrates.

Nirmala Sitharaman predicts bullish market post-election results

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has predicted a robust bullish market following today's declaration of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results. In an interview with CNN-News18, Sitharaman cited an anticipated "good result" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an S&P rating upgrade as factors for this positive outlook.

Heatwave alert issued for Delhi and six states on poll result day

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Delhi and six other states coinciding with the Lok Sabha poll results day. While the Southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Bay of Bengal, further advancement into additional regions is expected by June 7 or 8.

Stock recommendations for June 4: Axis Bank, L&T, Ultratech Cement, and Bajaj Auto

Chandan Taparia recommended four stocks to watch today: Axis Bank, L&T, Ultratech Cement, and Bajaj Auto. Taparia believes these stocks are technically positioned for significant movements in the market.

India prepares for Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

As the nation eagerly awaits the Lok Sabha election results today, preparations are in full swing from Jammu & Kashmir to Mizoram and Andhra Pradesh. The seven-phased elections concluded on June 1, and the Election Commission will hold a press conference in Delhi on June 3, providing final updates before the results are announced.

Mumbai traffic restrictions imposed ahead of vote counting

In anticipation of today's vote counting at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East, Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles. From 6:00 am to 7:00 pm, private buses and heavy vehicles are banned between Shankarvadi and Dahisar Check Naka to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms launches IPO today

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited is launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today on the BSE SME platform. With Kreo Capital Private Limited as the lead manager and Skyline Financial Services Private Limited as the registrar, this IPO marks a significant milestone in its nine-year history of delivering innovative IT solutions.

