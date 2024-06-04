Top events of the day: Lok Sabha election results, heatwave in Delhi and more
Top Events of the Day: Counting votes for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 takes place today, June 4, under tight security, deciding the fate of over 8,000 candidates. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has predicted a bullish market after the results, and the IMD has issued a heatwave alert for several states coinciding with the election outcome.