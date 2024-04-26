Active Stocks
Top events of the day: Lok Sabha Phase 2 polls, NSE halves Nifty lot size, Maruti Suzuki Q4 result and more

Livemint

Top events of the day: Polling for phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election, PM Narendra Modi's rallies, NSE halved the lot size of its Nifty futures and options contracts to 25 shares and more

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) on the eve of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha electionPremium
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) on the eve of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election

Today is packed with significant events. The polling for phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls will begin today. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in different constituencies. In the business world, HDFC's mutual fund arm will launch a manufacturing fund. The NSE's lot size will be halved from today. Check out the top events of April 26:

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 today

The voters will begin exercising their franchise on Friday in phase two of the Lok Sabha polls in 88 seats across 13 states and union territories

On Friday, voting will begin at 7 am and continue until 6 pm.

Maruti Suzuki, HCL, SBI Card Q4 results today

On Friday some of the prominent companies that will be announcing their Quarter 4 results are- Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Autl, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, CSB Bank, Eveready, Force Motors, HCL Technologies, Indiabulls RealEstate, KSB, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra Lifespace, Mastek, Mahindra Holidays & Resort, Motilal Oswal Fianancial Services, NDTV, Paisalo Digital, SBI Card, SBI Life, Shakti Pumps, Shriram Finance and Usha Martin

PM Modi rally in Munger

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Munger or Ariya amid Lok Sabha polls 2024 on Friday. So far PM Modi has attended more than five rallies in Bihar since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls schedule.

PM Modi's road show in Bareilly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Bareilly to dispel any perception of discontent after denial of the party ticket to eight-time sitting MP Santosh Gangwar.

HDFC MF to launch manufacturing fund

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has announced the launch of HDFC Manufacturing Fund. The new fund offer (NFO) for HDFC Manufacturing Fund will start on April 26, 2024, and conclude on May 10, 2024.

Nifty F&O lot size cut to 25

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has halved the lot size of its Nifty futures and options contracts to 25 shares with effect from April 26 across weekly, monthly, quarterly and half-yearly expiries.

Govt bonds worth 32,000 crore to be auctioned

The Finance Ministry will auction government bonds worth 32,000 crore in two categories on Friday. The first lot comprises “7.1 per cent Government Security 2034" for an amount of 20,000 crore while the second lot consists of “7.46 per cent Government Security 2073" worth 12,000 crore. Both the bonds will be auctioned by the RBI in Mumbai through a price-based auction using the multiple price method.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ registration to open today

Registrations for the 16th edition of the “Kaun Banega Crorepati" will start from April 26. Sony Television, which airs the long-running quiz show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared the news in a post on its official X page.

Published: 26 Apr 2024, 07:25 AM IST
