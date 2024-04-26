Top events of the day: Lok Sabha Phase 2 polls, NSE halves Nifty lot size, Maruti Suzuki Q4 result and more
Today is packed with significant events. The polling for phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls will begin today. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in different constituencies. In the business world, HDFC's mutual fund arm will launch a manufacturing fund. The NSE's lot size will be halved from today. Check out the top events of April 26: