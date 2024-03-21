Top Events of the Day: MLC Polls in UP, Bihar; SC Hearings on ECs, Electoral Bonds; Tech Launches Galore and More
March 21 is a day of high-stakes political battles, with MLC polls in UP and Bihar serving as a litmus test for ruling parties. The SC will also hear pleas on EC appointments and direct SBI to reveal electoral bond data, decisions that could reshape the electoral landscape.
The day also promises to be a tech extravaganza, with major launches like Vivo T3, OnePlus Ace 3V, BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV, and Microsoft's Copilot, Windows, and Surface event. Meanwhile, the Indian Army will honor its gallant soldiers, and Ukraine awaits an IMF decision.