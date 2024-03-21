Active Stocks
Top Events of the Day: MLC Polls in UP, Bihar; SC Hearings on ECs, Electoral Bonds; Tech Launches Galore and More

Livemint

March 21 is a day of high-stakes political battles, with MLC polls in UP and Bihar serving as a litmus test for ruling parties. The SC will also hear pleas on EC appointments and direct SBI to reveal electoral bond data, decisions that could reshape the electoral landscape.

Top Events today: The SC will also hear pleas on EC appointments and direct SBI to reveal electoral bond data, decisions that could reshape the electoral landscape.

The day also promises to be a tech extravaganza, with major launches like Vivo T3, OnePlus Ace 3V, BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV, and Microsoft's Copilot, Windows, and Surface event. Meanwhile, the Indian Army will honor its gallant soldiers, and Ukraine awaits an IMF decision. The SC will also hear pleas on EC appointments and direct SBI to reveal electoral bond data, decisions that could reshape the electoral landscape.

MLC Polls in UP and Bihar March 21

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for 9th time Mar 21

Umar Khalid bail plea: Delhi Court asks police to file reply by Mar 21

SC to hear pleas against appointment of Election Commissions Mar 21

SC directs SBI to reveal all electoral bond data by Mar 21

Maharashtra: Cong to finalise seat-share arrangement with Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP

Uddhav Thackeray's rally in support of Sangli Lok Sabha candidate Chandrahar Patil Mar 21

WB: KPP to start ‘no vote to BJP’ campaign in North Bengal from Mar 21

Indian Army’s Northern Command will honour its gallant and distinguished soldiers and units at a grand

LS polls: Cong to release list for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa Mar 21

J&K: MeT predicts light rains, snow in Mar 21, 22

Rajasthan: Indira Gandhi Canal closed for 60 days for annual maintenance Mar 21

HDFC Nifty Realty Index Fund NFO closes on Mar 21

Vivo T3 confirmed to launch in India on Mar 21

Oscar winner 'Oppenheimer' to stream on Jio Cinema Mar 21

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV global debut on Mar 21

Samsung is planning to launch its 2024 range of TVs and audio products

OnePlus Ace 3V confirmed to launch in China on Mar 21

Microsoft schedules Copilot, Windows, and Surface event for Mar 21

European Council meet on 21-22 March 2024

Ukraine awaits a decision on a new IMF tranche on Mar 21

Published: 21 Mar 2024, 06:52 AM IST
