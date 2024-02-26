Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Gurugram; Kejriwal summoned by ED for 7th time, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra pauses and more
Prime Minister Modi takes centre stage, laying the foundation stone for upgrading the Gurugram railway station, and delivering a keynote address at the News9 Global Summit. Farmers' voices will also resonate throughout the nation as the SKM organises a nationwide tractor rally
India braces for a day packed with diverse events on February 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be involved in two key events: laying the foundation stone for the upgraded Gurugram railway station and delivering a keynote address at the News9 Global Summit. Meanwhile, farmers' protests continue with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha organising a nationwide tractor rally on highways. The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra will also take a break to allow Rahul Gandhi to attend other commitments.