Top Events of the Day: New credit card rules, UPSC NDA and CDS II Exams, MVA alliance to hold protest and more

  • From financial reforms to educational milestones and political upheavals, the first day of the month sets the stage for a month filled with both challenges and opportunities.

Updated1 Sep 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Razorpay enables businesses to accept online payments via credit/debit cards, net banking, wallets and the Unified Payments Interface from customers. Photo: iStock

From new credit card regulations and GST filing restrictions to important exams and political protests, the first day of the month brings a diverse range of developments.

New Credit Card rules effective September 1

As September begins, important changes in credit card regulations are set to take effect. Starting today, September 1, several banks will implement new rules that will impact reward points, payment deadlines, and minimum balance requirements. Consumers are advised to stay informed about these updates, particularly concerning revisions to Aadhaar linking, fixed deposit schemes, and other critical credit card terms.

Also Read | FPI inflows moderate to ₹7,320 crore in August: 5 key factors behind sell-off

Maharashtra opposition to protest over Shivaji Statue collapse

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has organized a protest march today, September 1, in response to the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg. Key leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Nana Patole will lead the march from Hutatma Chowk to the Shivaji statue near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, starting at 11 AM.

UAE Visa Amnesty: Indian mission in Dubai launches helpline numbers

With the UAE government's two-month amnesty program starting today, September 1, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced several helpline numbers to assist Indian nationals who have overstayed their visas. This initiative is aimed at helping Indian expatriates regularize their stay in the country.

Also Read | Talent is scarce. Yet many countries spurn it

Malaysia Increases Visa Fees for Foreign Workers Starting September 1

Beginning today, September 1, 2024, Malaysia has increased visa filing fees for expatriates, foreign workers, and their dependents. The new fees will apply to Employment Passes, Professional Visit Passes, and Long Term Social Visit Passes. For example, the Employment Pass fee has been raised to MYR 2,000 from MYR 800.

Also Read | Oil sits $1 lower on OPEC’s October supply plans; Brent drops 2.5% in August

Delhi Traffic Police to Relaunch Upgraded Traffic Sentinel App Today

The Delhi Traffic Police will relaunch its upgraded Traffic Sentinel app today, September 1. The app is designed to engage residents in addressing the city's traffic and parking challenges. Additionally, the Lieutenant Governor has suggested a monthly rewards system for "Traffic Prahari" to further encourage public participation. Residents are encouraged to download the app and contribute as active stakeholders.

