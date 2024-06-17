Top Events of the Day: Nitin Gadkari to chair meeting in J&K, fuel price hike in Hyderabad, Eid-ul-Adha; and more

Top Events of the Day: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to chair a high-level meeting in Jammu & Kashmir to assess the readiness of the Amarnath Yatra track and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing EVM controversy. Additionally, equity markets will remain closed in observance of Eid-al-Adha, and the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will only operate in the evening session. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower will see a 20% increase in ticket prices starting today to fund urgent renovations. Lastly, the first session of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly begins, with newly-elected MLAs taking their oaths and the introduction of a bill to repeal the Land Titling Act.

Nitin Gadkari to lead high-level meeting in Jammu & Kashmir Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will chair a high-level meeting in Jammu & Kashmir today. The agenda includes assessing the readiness of the Amarnath Yatra track and the condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde questions Rahul Gandhi amid EVM controversy In the midst of the ongoing debate over electronic voting machines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning if he will resign and recontest from the seats he won.

Fuel price hike in Karnataka: New petrol and diesel costs Following a tax hike by the Karnataka state government, petrol and diesel prices have increased. The sales tax on petrol has risen to 29.84%, and on diesel to 18.4%.

Eid ul-Adha celebrations today Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Oman today. The date differs from other Gulf countries, as the crescent moon was not observed within Oman's borders on Thursday.

AP Assembly’s first session will begin today The first session of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly will commence today. Newly-elected MLAs will take their oaths, and the protem speaker will oversee the election of the Speaker. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's government will introduce a bill to repeal the Land Titling Act.

Eiffel Tower ticket prices to increase by 20% starting today Starting today, the Eiffel Tower’s adult admission price will increase by 20% to help fund urgent renovations. The new price for a lift ride to the top will be 35.30 euros. The Paris city council has also approved additional funding for the tower's operator.

No trading session on Monday for Eid-al-Adha Equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 17, in observance of Eid-al-Adha (Bakri Eid), as per the BSE market holiday calendar. This closure affects all segments, including the equity, derivative, and SLB segments.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also be closed for the morning session but will resume trading in the evening.