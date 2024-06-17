Top Events of the Day: Nitin Gadkari to chair meeting in J&K, fuel price hike in Hyderabad, Eid-ul-Adha; and more

Top Events of the Day: Today, Nitin Gadkari will chair a high-level meeting in Jammu & Kashmir. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde questions Rahul Gandhi amid the EVM row. Equity markets closed for Eid-al-Adha, with MCX opening only in the evening. Eiffel Tower ticket prices rise by 20%.

Livemint
First Published07:22 AM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lead a high-level meeting in Jammu & Kashmir,
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lead a high-level meeting in Jammu & Kashmir, (PTI)

Top Events of the Day: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to chair a high-level meeting in Jammu & Kashmir to assess the readiness of the Amarnath Yatra track and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing EVM controversy. Additionally, equity markets will remain closed in observance of Eid-al-Adha, and the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will only operate in the evening session. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower will see a 20% increase in ticket prices starting today to fund urgent renovations. Lastly, the first session of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly begins, with newly-elected MLAs taking their oaths and the introduction of a bill to repeal the Land Titling Act.

Also Read | Israel Army’s pause in Gaza for aid completely ‘unacceptable’ to PM Netanyahu: ‘We have country with army, not…’

Nitin Gadkari to lead high-level meeting in Jammu & Kashmir

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will chair a high-level meeting in Jammu & Kashmir today. The agenda includes assessing the readiness of the Amarnath Yatra track and the condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Six. Sri Lanka at 115/3 after 13.4 overs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde questions Rahul Gandhi amid EVM controversy

In the midst of the ongoing debate over electronic voting machines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning if he will resign and recontest from the seats he won.

Fuel price hike in Karnataka: New petrol and diesel costs

Following a tax hike by the Karnataka state government, petrol and diesel prices have increased. The sales tax on petrol has risen to 29.84%, and on diesel to 18.4%.

Also Read | Ecuador Landslide: Six dead and 19 injured as heavy rains lash country, over 30 missing in ‘large magnitude landslide’

Eid ul-Adha celebrations today

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Oman today. The date differs from other Gulf countries, as the crescent moon was not observed within Oman's borders on Thursday.

AP Assembly’s first session will begin today

The first session of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly will commence today. Newly-elected MLAs will take their oaths, and the protem speaker will oversee the election of the Speaker. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's government will introduce a bill to repeal the Land Titling Act.

Eiffel Tower ticket prices to increase by 20% starting today

Starting today, the Eiffel Tower’s adult admission price will increase by 20% to help fund urgent renovations. The new price for a lift ride to the top will be 35.30 euros. The Paris city council has also approved additional funding for the tower's operator.

No trading session on Monday for Eid-al-Adha

Equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 17, in observance of Eid-al-Adha (Bakri Eid), as per the BSE market holiday calendar. This closure affects all segments, including the equity, derivative, and SLB segments.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also be closed for the morning session but will resume trading in the evening.

In addition to Bakri Eid, the stock markets will observe the following holidays in 2024: Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Diwali (November 1), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15), and Christmas (December 25).

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaTop Events of the Day: Nitin Gadkari to chair meeting in J&K, fuel price hike in Hyderabad, Eid-ul-Adha; and more

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,303.000.00
    Chennai
    73,663.000.00
    Delhi
    74,166.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue