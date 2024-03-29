Top Events of The Day: On March 29, 2024, a range of notable events are taking place across India. Politically, the Telangana Congress committee will finalise its campaign strategy, while a joint BJP-JD(S) panel will meet in Bengaluru. In the corporate sphere, Byju's will hold an EGM to increase share capital, while the Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Board are mulling a special dividend. In sports, the BCCI will reintroduce women's red-ball cricket in Pune and a global surfing festival in Kerala's Varkala.

Karnataka-BJP, JD(S) leaders’ joint panel to meet in Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy announced that a joint coordination meeting of BJP and JD(S) leaders is scheduled for March 29 in Bengaluru. The meeting's purpose is to foster a clear understanding between the leaders and workers of both parties in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

Punjab-SGPC announces budget session on Mar 29: The executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) made two significant decisions. First, they resolved to hold a budget session on March 29. Second, they announced a 3% dearness allowance increase for SGPC employees.

NSE and BSE closed for Good Friday: On March 29, the Indian stock market, bond market, and commodity markets will observe closure in observance of Good Friday. Trading activities across various segments, including cash, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and commodity futures, will be paused today.

Byju’s to hold EGM for increasing authorised share capital: The National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday refused to stay Byju's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that will be held today to augment the authorised share capital of the beleaguered Edtech company, giving effect to its $200-million rights issue.

IndiGo to start Bengaluru-Bali direct flights from Mar 29: IndiGo is expanding its international network further by launching daily direct flights from Bengaluru to Bali's Denpasar, starting March 29. This tropical Indonesian island became the airline's second destination in the country after commencing operations to the capital, Jakarta, last year.

Bali marks the 33rd international stop for IndiGo's extensive 6E network, taking the total number of destinations served by the carrier to an impressive 119 across domestic and international routes. The new Bengaluru-Denpasar service underscores IndiGo's commitment to enhancing connectivity from key Indian metros to popular leisure hotspots worldwide.

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Board to consider special dividend: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. has informed BSE that the company's Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for March 29. The purpose of the meeting is to consider and approve, in terms of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the declaration of a Special Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Varkala hosts the global surfing festival: The Department of Tourism is organising a three-day International Surfing Festival on the Varkala-Edava Beach from March 29. Actor and surfing athlete Sudev Nair will inaugurate the event at 7 am. This is the first international surfing festival to be held in the country this year.

Telangana, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh national executive meet from Mar 29 to 31: On Tuesday, H Ravindran, the General Secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), announced that the BMS will convene its national executive meeting from March 29 to 31 at Rashtriya Vidya Kendra, Annojiguda in Ghatkesar. Approximately 150 representatives from 44 organisations, catering to both organised and unorganised labour sectors, are anticipated to attend.

BCCI to reintroduce women's red-ball tournament in Pune: After a six-year hiatus, women's red-ball cricket will return to India's domestic calendar with the BCCI organising a Senior Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy in Pune from March 28. This decision follows the Indian women's team's resurgence in Test cricket, having recently played Tests against Australia and England. The last instance of domestic red-ball cricket for women was in 2018.

Special Mountain train to run in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, from Mar 29 to July 1: The Salem Division has said that a special mountain train will be operated between Ooty-Mettupalayam on Saturdays and Sundays from March 29, 2024 to July 1, 2024.

