Top Events of The Day: On March 29, 2024, a range of notable events are taking place across India. Politically, the Telangana Congress committee will finalise its campaign strategy, while a joint BJP-JD(S) panel will meet in Bengaluru. In the corporate sphere, Byju's will hold an EGM to increase share capital, while the Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Board are mulling a special dividend. In sports, the BCCI will reintroduce women's red-ball cricket in Pune and a global surfing festival in Kerala's Varkala.