Top Events of the Day: NTPC to consider fundraise, CM Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi, ICC T20 World Cup and more

FSIB to conduct interviews for SBI Chairman Position On June 29, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) will hold interviews to select the next chairman of the State Bank of India. These interviews were initially set for May 21-22 but were postponed unexpectedly. Current chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara is set to retire on August 28 upon reaching the age of 63.

NTPC Board to consider raising ₹ 12,000 crore via NCDs The NTPC board of directors is scheduled to discuss a proposal to raise up to ₹12,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on June 29. This comes after the company reported a 33% increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Offline registration begins as security tightens Offline registrations for the Amarnath Yatra began on June 26, with a large number of devotees visiting token counters. The pilgrimage to the holy shrine will start on June 29 and end on August 19, with the CRPF enhancing security measures.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi on June 29 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 29 during his three-day visit to New Delhi. Discussions will include state projects pending approval from the central government. He also plans to meet with several Union Ministers.

Prajwal Revanna sent to SIT custody until June 29 Former MP Prajwal Revanna has been remanded to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) until June 29 following his arrest on charges of rape and sexual abuse against multiple women.

India vs South Africa – ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final India has reached the T20 World Cup final for the first time since 2014. They face an unbeaten South Africa, making their first ICC final appearance. Rain could be a key factor, affecting not just the toss but the entire match. If rain washes out the match on June 29, it will be played on the reserve day, June 30.

IIT-Kanpur to host 57th convocation ceremony on June 29 IIT-Kanpur will celebrate its 57th convocation on June 29, honoring the achievements of its graduates. The ceremony will feature Prof. Jayathi Y. Murthy, President of Oregon State University and an IITK alumna, as the chief guest.

