Top Events of the Day: Ola Electric Q1 result, President’s Independence Day eve address, Gyanvapi hearing, and more

Several significant developments are scheduled today as various political figures and institutions prepare for critical actions and announcements. Below is a detailed overview of what to expect.

President Murmu to address the Nation on Independence Day Eve President Droupadi Murmu will deliver a national address on the eve of India's 78th Independence Day. In addition to her address, she is scheduled to inaugurate the Amrit Udyan, a garden inside Rashtrapati Bhavan. The garden will open to the public from Friday, August 16, and remain accessible until September 15. Key attractions include a stone abacus, a sound pipe, and a music wall.

Q1 Results on August 14 E.I.D. - Parry (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Aeronautics, KIOCL, KNR Constructions, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Rajesh Exports, RHI Magnesita India, Swan Energy, Bandhan Bank, Reliance Power, Redtape, Reliance Infrastructure, Lux Industries, Suprajit Engineering, National Fertilizers, Kirloskar Industries, Borosil, PC Jeweller, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL), Hinduja Global Solutions, Goodyear India, Genesys International Corporation, Oriental Rail Infra and Ola Electric.

Manish Sisodia to hold Padayatra in Delhi Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, is set to commence a padayatra on Wednesday. The yatra marks his return to political activities after his release from Tihar Jail, where he spent 17 months. Sisodia will spearhead preparations for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for next year. His release followed a Supreme Court bail in cases related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Party leaders have been deliberating over Sisodia's future role since his release.

Allahabad HC hearing on Gyanvapi ASI survey plea The Allahabad High Court will hear the Gyanvapi mosque committee's response to a plea demanding an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of the mosque's 'wazukhana'. Last month, the court granted the committee a month to file a counter affidavit against a Varanasi court's refusal to direct the ASI to survey the 'wazukhana'. This hearing comes as part of the ongoing Shringar Gauri Worshipping suit.

NEET UG counselling begins The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the commencement of the NEET UG 2024 counselling. Detailed schedules have been released, and medical colleges are required to submit their MBBS seat matrices.

WHO emergency committee meeting on Mpox The World Health Organization's emergency committee will convene today to discuss whether to declare the Mpox outbreak, which has affected several African nations, as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The closed virtual meeting will start at 1000 GMT. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease transmitted from animals to humans and can spread through close physical contact.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruling on Prime Minister's cabinet appointment Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin faces a crucial court ruling today that could impact his tenure. The Constitutional Court will decide on the legality of appointing Pichit Chuenban, a lawyer linked to the Shinawatra family, as a cabinet minister despite his criminal conviction. The ruling is set to take place afetr the court's recent disbandment of the kingdom's main opposition political party and a ban on its former leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, from politics for a decade.

Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations Pakistan celebrates its 78th Independence Day with a patriotic display, including events at F-9 Park in Islamabad. Highlights include a musical concert, a fireworks display, and the city's inaugural drone show. Additionally, a designated tree-planting area will encourage participation from families, youth, and children.