Top Events of the Day: August 10 is marked by significant events, including severe flooding in New York and Pennsylvania due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, a reflective statement from Sajeeb Wazed on former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure, and a victorious moment for Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat at the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, a large number of companies are set to release their quarterly earnings today.

India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of Medal events and fixtures for August 10, Saturday Here’s what to look out for in India’s schedule on August 10:

12:30 PM: Golf - Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in the women's individual stroke play, Round 4.

After a challenging third round, can Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar turn things around in the final round?

2:30 PM: Wrestling - Reetika Hooda in women’s 76kg freestyle.

Reetika Hooda is the last Indian athlete in action today. Can she bring home a medal in women's heavyweight wrestling, following in the footsteps of her idol, Sakshi Malik?

Other Major Medal Events:

11:30 AM: Athletics, men’s marathon

Eliud Kipchoge aims to defend his Olympic title from Rio and Tokyo, with Kenenisa Bekele as his primary challenger.

4:30 PM: Volleyball, men’s final — France vs. Poland.

6:30 PM: Table Tennis, women’s team gold medal match — China vs. Japan.

China has never lost in this event since its introduction in 2008. Can they maintain their unbeaten streak against Japan?

8:30 PM: Football, women’s final — Brazil vs. USA.

Marta, the Brazilian legend, plays her final senior football match against the formidable USA team.

10:30 PM: Athletics, men's high jump final

Will we witness another dramatic showdown between Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi? Watch out for Woo Sanhyeok, who could shake things up.

11:05 PM: Athletics, women’s 100m hurdles final

With world record holder Tobi Amusan out, this race could be incredibly fast and fiercely competitive.

11:20 PM: Athletics, men’s 5000m final

After a surprising fourth-place finish in the 1500m, Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be determined to claim gold. He’ll face tough competition from Jacob Krop, Hagos Gebrhiwet, and Grant Fisher.

11:45 PM: Athletics, women's 1500m final

Faith Kipyegon aims to complete a treble, adding Paris gold to her victories in Rio and Tokyo. She’ll need to fend off challenges from Gudaf Tsegay and Jessica Hull.

12:30 AM: Athletics, men’s 4x400m relay final

Letsile Tebogo led Botswana to a strong heats victory, but the USA, with Quincy Hall, will be tough competition in the final.

12:44 AM: Athletics, women’s 4x400m relay final

The Netherlands may rely on Femke Bol to challenge the powerhouse USA team.

1:00 AM: Basketball, men's final — France vs. USA.

Flooding from the remnants of Debby leads to high-water rescues in New York, Pennsylvania Heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby has resulted in widespread flooding in rural areas of New York and Pennsylvania, prompting high-water and helicopter rescues as first responders work to save those trapped in vehicles and homes.

PM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on August 10, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Emergency vehicles, secret service rush to White House to probe 'suspicious' item: Report Emergency vehicles, Secret Service rush to White House to probe 'suspicious' item: Report

Jaishankar shares update on Indians serving Russian Army amid Ukraine war: ‘We take this issue very seriously…’ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha that the government is working to release 69 Indians recruited into the Russian army and has taken legal action against those involved in misleading them.

Sheikh Hasina's son reveals: 'She didn't want to leave Bangladesh" Sajeeb Wazed, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, disclosed in an interview that his mother had no intention of leaving Bangladesh, even as her resignation and a constitutional transition of power were imminent.

Aman Sehrawat on winning Olympic Bronze: "I still can't believe it" Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat expressed disbelief and joy after securing a bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics, marking India's first wrestling medal in the 2024 Games.

"We Were Expecting Gold": National Wrestling Coach Reacts to Aman's Bronze Medal at Paris Olympics National Wrestling Coach Jagmander Singh shares his thoughts on Aman Sehrawat's performance, acknowledging the bronze medal but revealing hopes had been set for a gold win.

List of Companies set to announce quarterly earnings Today A detailed list of companies, including Aurobindo Pharma and Metropolis Healthcare, are expected to release their first-quarter earnings today.