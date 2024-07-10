Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Austria, bypolls in 13 Assembly Seats, Moto G85 5G launch, and more

Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Austria for a one-day state visit, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the country in over four decades. Meanwhile, bypolls are underway in 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states, including key seats in West Bengal and Punjab. The Calcutta High Court is set to hear Governor CV Ananda Bose's defamation suit against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Tech enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the launch of the Moto G85 5G smartphone in India, with its debut scheduled for tomorrow. Additionally, BYD India is gearing up to introduce the updated Atto 3 electric SUV.

Also Read | On this day: Key events on July 10

PM Modi in Austria for one-day state visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Austria for a one-day state visit, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 41 years. The last visit was by Indira Gandhi in 1983. During his stay, Modi is scheduled to meet with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral relations, and both leaders will address business leaders from India and Austria.

Also Read | ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav on July 23 for questioning in snake venom case

Bypolls in 13 Assembly seats underway Voting is taking place today for bypolls in 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states, including key seats in West Bengal and Punjab. The bypolls, the first since the Lok Sabha elections 2024, are being held in Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala in West Bengal; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh; Rupauli in Bihar; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh. The bypolls are being held to fill vacancies due to deaths or resignations of incumbent members.

Also Read | India head of PE firm CVC Capital on his way out, firm might appoint new MD

Calcutta HC to hear governor's defamation suit against CM The Calcutta High Court will hear the defamation suit filed by Governor CV Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today. The suit follows Banerjee's recent claim that women are afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan. The case, based on news reports, will be revisited by Justice Krishna Rao, who has given the petitioner the liberty to take appropriate steps concerning the publications referred to in the suit.

Moto G85 5G launch in India Motorola is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Moto G85 5G, in India on July 10. The device, anticipated to offer robust set of features and specifications, will be unveiled at noon. While the final price and specifications are yet to be confirmed, the buzz is that the phone is envisioned to cater to a wide range of users.