Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Austria, bypolls in 13 Assembly Seats, Moto G85 5G launch, and more

Top Events of the Day: PM Modi visits Austria, marking a historic event. Voting in bypolls for 13 Assembly seats across seven states. Calcutta HC hears West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee. The launch of Moto G85 5G and BYD Atto 3 SUV.

First Published10 Jul 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP)

Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Austria for a one-day state visit, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the country in over four decades. Meanwhile, bypolls are underway in 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states, including key seats in West Bengal and Punjab. The Calcutta High Court is set to hear Governor CV Ananda Bose's defamation suit against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Tech enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the launch of the Moto G85 5G smartphone in India, with its debut scheduled for tomorrow. Additionally, BYD India is gearing up to introduce the updated Atto 3 electric SUV.

PM Modi in Austria for one-day state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Austria for a one-day state visit, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 41 years. The last visit was by Indira Gandhi in 1983. During his stay, Modi is scheduled to meet with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral relations, and both leaders will address business leaders from India and Austria.

Bypolls in 13 Assembly seats underway

Voting is taking place today for bypolls in 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states, including key seats in West Bengal and Punjab. The bypolls, the first since the Lok Sabha elections 2024, are being held in Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala in West Bengal; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh; Rupauli in Bihar; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh. The bypolls are being held to fill vacancies due to deaths or resignations of incumbent members.

Calcutta HC to hear governor's defamation suit against CM

The Calcutta High Court will hear the defamation suit filed by Governor CV Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today. The suit follows Banerjee's recent claim that women are afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan. The case, based on news reports, will be revisited by Justice Krishna Rao, who has given the petitioner the liberty to take appropriate steps concerning the publications referred to in the suit.

Moto G85 5G launch in India

Motorola is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Moto G85 5G, in India on July 10. The device, anticipated to offer robust set of features and specifications, will be unveiled at noon. While the final price and specifications are yet to be confirmed, the buzz is that the phone is envisioned to cater to a wide range of users.

BYD India to unveil updated Atto 3 Electric SUV

BYD India is set to introduce the updated Atto 3 electric SUV, July 10, 2024. The new model is expected to feature several upgrades like its global counterparts and will likely come in more variants with a lower price tag. This launch marks the first under the leadership of Rajeev Chauhan, the new Vice President of EPV business at BYD India, positioning Atto 3 as a strong competitor against the MG ZS EV.

