Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's visit to Russia and Austria, Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rae Bareli constituency, a Delhi court ruling on charges against CM Kejriwal, the final hearing on beach mining by Madras HC, and OpenAI's API cut off in China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark on three-day official visit to Russia and Austria Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his three-day official foreign visit today, starting in Russia and heading to Austria later on July 9. This marks his first visit to Austria, where he will engage in high-level talks with the Chancellor Karl Nehammer and take part in significant business engagements, exploring opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including infrastructure, renewable energy, and high technology.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Rae Bareli Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli today. He will arrive at the Bhuemau guest house at 10 a.m. to meet with party workers and to thank the voters. The visit comes after his victory in the Lok Sabha elections by a significant margin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Court order on ED charges against Kejriwal A Delhi court is set to pronounce its order today regarding the supplementary charge sheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering probe related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The charge sheets include allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Karnataka's draft gig worker welfare bill 2024 The Karnataka State Unorganised Workers Social Security Board will close its period for objections and suggestions today regarding the landmark draft gig worker welfare bill. The bill is anticipated to be presented in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.

Madras HC to begin final hearing on beach mining The Madras High Court will start the final hearing today on the petitions concerning the illegal mining of beach sand minerals. The bench will hear arguments on the findings and reports related to the illegally mined minerals and their transportation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI cuts final link to China As of today, developers in China will lose API access to all OpenAI platforms, marking the final step in a gradual process of cutting off access to U.S.-based machine learning tools. This move impacts various applications, including those used for automation and data management.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!