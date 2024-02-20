Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant visit to Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurating projects worth over ₹ 30,500 crore and establishing three new Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in the state. Meanwhile, travel disruptions loom for Lufthansa passengers as ground staff at seven major German airports, including Frankfurt and Munich, launch a one-day strike. And closer to home, the 71st Miss World pageant returns to India after a 28-year hiatus, promising a glamorous spectacle on the global stage.

PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth over ₹ 30,500 crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir today, February 20. Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth over ₹ 30,500 crore in the state during his visit, including the inauguration of three IIMs.

Rahul Gandhi to appear before Sultanpur court in defamation case for remarks against Amit Shah: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the District Civil Court in Uttar Pradeh's Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case. According to the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be paused in the morning on February 20.

Special Session in Maharashtra Assembly on Maratha reservation on Feb 20 as Jarange-Patil's fast continues: The Maharashtra government will hold a special Vidhan Sabha session for one day on Tuesday to discuss the Maratha reservation issue.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed on Friday that reservation to Marathas will be given according to the terms of the law after presenting the report during the special assembly session called for February 20.

SKM to gherao Punjab BJP leaders’ residences from Feb 20: Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, has decided to gherao residences of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers at district level from February 20 to 22.

Vibhor Steel Tubes to debut on Feb 20: Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited will be listed on the BSE and NSE during Tuesday deals. As per the information available on the BSE website, the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO listing date has been fixed for 20th February 2024, i.e., today. Vibhor Steel Tubes listing will take place in a special pre-open session on Tuesday.

Atmastco IPO closes on Feb 20: Atmastco IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 15, 2024 and will close on February 20, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹ 56.25 crores. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 54.8 lakh shares aggregating to ₹ 42.20 crores and an offer for sale of 18.26 lakh shares aggregating to ₹ 14.06 crores.

71st Miss World in India: India will host the 71st Miss World pageant after a gap of 28 years, according to the organisers of the event, which will be streamed and telecast worldwide.

India’s ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link to likely open on Feb 20: The Indian Railways is set to inaugurate train services on the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section, a pivotal 48.1-km stretch of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, on February 20.

Haryana Assembly's Budget session to begin on Feb 20: Today marks the commencement of the Haryana Assembly's first session for the year. The Governor's address will set the stage, followed by a critical discussion among MLAs dissecting the speech. This session, scheduled from February 20 to February 28, promises vital debate and scrutiny. Meanwhile, the opposition leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, wasted no time in firing shots at the Khattar government, accusing it of widespread failures across all sectors. The stage is set for a dynamic and potentially contentious political week in Haryana.

German labour union calls on Lufthansa ground staff to strike on Feb 20: Lufthansa ground staff across seven major German airports, including Frankfurt and Munich, are striking on February 20. This one-day walkout, called by the Ver.di union, starts at 4 am Tuesday and lasts until 7:10 am Wednesday, mirroring a similar action earlier this month. Expect major flight cancellations and chaos at Berlin, Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn, and Stuttgart airports too. So, if you have a Lufthansa flight scheduled for Tuesday, check its status early and rebook or adjust your travel plans, if necessary.

Polish farmers plan 'Complete Blockade' of Ukraine Border on Feb 20: Polish farmers plan a total blockade of all border crossings with Ukraine on February 20, a trade union said on Tuesday, escalating their month-long strike that began last week in protest against EU policies.

Farmers across Europe have been protesting against constraints placed on them by EU measures to tackle climate change, as well as rising costs and what they say is unfair competition from abroad, particularly Ukraine.

