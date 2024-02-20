Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in J&K, Haryana Assembly's Budget session, Rahul Gandhi to appear before court and mo
Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth ₹ 30,500 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including 3 new IIMs. Lufthansa ground staff in Germany to strike, causing travel disruptions. Miss World pageant returns to India after 28 years for a glamorous spectacle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant visit to Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurating projects worth over ₹ 30,500 crore and establishing three new Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in the state. Meanwhile, travel disruptions loom for Lufthansa passengers as ground staff at seven major German airports, including Frankfurt and Munich, launch a one-day strike. And closer to home, the 71st Miss World pageant returns to India after a 28-year hiatus, promising a glamorous spectacle on the global stage.