Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Karnataka, DC vs SRH IPL match, HDFC Bank Q4 earnings and more
Top Events of The Day: PM Modi is set to address BJP rallies in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur. HDFC Bank, is scheduled to post its fourth quarter earnings. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
