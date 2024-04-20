Top Events of The Day: PM Modi will address BJP rallies in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur. HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, is expected to post its Q4 earnings. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi rally in Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to intensify the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign efforts in Karnataka, with a packed schedule of public rallies planned for Saturday, April 20. According to party sources, the Prime Minister will hold two major rallies in the Old Mysuru region, a crucial battleground in the upcoming state assembly elections. The first rally is scheduled to take place in Chikkaballapur, a semi-urban constituency located about 60 kilometers from Bengaluru. Party officials are making preparations to accommodate a massive crowd, with expectations of over one lakh attendees.

Later in the day, Modi will travel to the state capital, Bengaluru, where he will address a public gathering at the iconic Palace Grounds.

US Defence Secy Austin, Israeli counterpart Gallant discuss developments in Gaza: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held talks with Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant and discussed efforts to maintain regional stability and the latest developments in Gaza.

The readout from Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder reads, "Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss efforts to maintain regional stability, the latest developments in Gaza, and measures to accelerate humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza."

Lok Sabha polls Phase 1: Estimated turnout nearly 64 pc, final percentage expected today - The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories was held on Friday with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent.

The estimated voter turnout was recorded at 63.89 percent till 9:00 pm in the first phase of polling.

According to an official release, the voting percentage is likely to go up when reports from all polling stations are obtained, as polling was scheduled until 6 PM in many constituencies. Also, voters who reached the polling stations until the end of polling hours were allowed to cast their vote.

"Final figures will be known on Saturday after the scrutiny of Form 17A," the release said.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for April 20 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match: Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for April 20, Saturday, considering the scheduled TATA IPL cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The advisory states traffic restrictions, road blockages, diversions and alternate routes.

Today's IPL Match: DC vs SRH - Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, earlier known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi. DC, having won 3 out of 7 matches, are at number 6 on the points table at the moment. SRH, on the other hand, have won 4 of their 6 matches and are sitting at number 4.

HDFC Bank Q4 results today: HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, is expected to report strong Q4 results with a decent growth in net profit led by treasury income, as reported by Mint.

HDFC Bank Q4 results are scheduled to be released on Saturday, April 20.

Delhi court seeks ED, CBI response on Manish Sisodia's plea seeking interim bail: A Delhi court has sought responses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on AAP leader and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia's plea seeking interim bail. The court fixed the hearing in the case on April 20.

