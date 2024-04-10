Top Events of The Day: PM Modi in Nagpur, Eid-ul-Fitr in J&K, Kerala, Russia's Angara rocket launch, TCS hiring and more
Top Events of The Day: PM Modi to hold a rally in Nagpur to show support for the NDA's Ramtek candidate. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in J&K, Ladakh, and Kerala. Also, Russia's Angara rocket is scheduled for launch today. TCS is hiring freshers, and applications are open until today, April 10.