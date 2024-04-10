Top Events of The Day: Eid will be celebrated in J&K, Ladakh, and Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a rally in Nagpur in support of the NDA's Ramtek candidate. Additionally, Microsoft and NetEase to re-launch the warcraft game in China

Top Events of The Day: PM Modi to hold a rally in Nagpur to show support for the NDA's Ramtek candidate. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in J&K, Ladakh, and Kerala. Also, Russia's Angara rocket is scheduled for launch today. TCS is hiring freshers, and applications are open until today, April 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi to hold rally in Nagpur today in support of NDA's Ramtek candidate: After holding election rallies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar and Chandrapur in Maharashtra and a colourful roadshow down South in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur on Wednesday for an election rally in the Ramtek constituency in support of the Shiv Sena's (ruling Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Raju Parwe.

Eid to be celebrated in J&K, Ladakh, and Kerala: The Shawaal moon was sighted in Kargil and Kerala on April 9, which means that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Leh today. As the crescent moon was not spotted in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, Muslims in the rest of the country will observe one more day of Ramadan fasting and celebrate the festival on April 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Panel of journalists calls on Taliban to lift Facebook ban in Afghanistan: Amid recent reports over Facebook's restrictions in Afghanistan, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), based in the United States, has called on the Taliban government to reverse this decision, according to Khaama Press.

Members of the CPJ distributed newsletters expressing their concerns and calling on the de facto regime to reverse this decision.

Microsoft and NetEase to re-launch Warcraft game in China, ending feud: Chinese video games giant NetEase said it is working with Microsoft to bring popular games, including "World of Warcraft" back to the country after a public fallout that ended a decade-long partnership in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two companies said in a press release on Wednesday that they are working to bring games developed by Blizzard Entertainment, a subsidiary of US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft acquired last year, back to the world's second-largest economy, starting this summer. NetEase was the publisher of Blizzard's games in China from 2008 to 2023.

Launch of Russia's Angara rocket set for Wednesday: The launch of the Angara A5 space rocket from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome will take place on Wednesday, the state space agency Roscosmos said on the Telegram messaging app. The original launch was aborted on Tuesday due to a technical malfunction.

TCS is hiring freshers; applications open till April 10: IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has initiated the recruitment process for freshers, accepting applications until today, April 10. This move comes as a significant relief to engineering graduates who have faced a hiring freeze across several IT firms due to subdued demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

