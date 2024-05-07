Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Nashik, Apple's 'Let Loose' event, Lok Sabha polls phase 3, DC vs RR IPL, and more
Top Events of the Day: The Met Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in several Northeastern states, including Manipur, on May 7. Apple has confirmed that its 'Let Loose' event will take place on May 7, with a focus on iPad-related announcements.
Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Ahmednagar on May 7 to campaign for the Mahayuti nominee in Nashik. Telangana Government to raise ₹3,000 crore via market borrowings to fulfil financial commitments. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL on May 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.