Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Ahmednagar on May 7 to campaign for the Mahayuti nominee in Nashik. Telangana Government to raise ₹3,000 crore via market borrowings to fulfil financial commitments. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL on May 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

PM Modi to address election rally in Ahmednagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally today in Ahmednagar for Mahayuti alliance, marking his first poll campaign in the Nashik region. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present, underscoring the importance of this electoral contest.

Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 voting today: Phase 3 voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections takes place today, with polling commencing at 7 a.m. across 93 constituencies in 11 states and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. High-profile candidates including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Pralhad Joshi, are contesting in this phase.

DC vs RR IPL match today: The Indian Premier League is heating up with Delhi Capitals set to clash with Rajasthan Royals today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Capitals, who are sixth on the points table, aim to improve their standing against the Royals, who are currently in second place after an impressive season.

Apple Let Loose event today: Tech giant Apple is set to host its "Let Loose" event today, which will be an online-only presentation. Expected to last about 35 minutes, the event will feature CEO Tim Cook and other top executives unveiling significant upgrades to Apple's iPad lineup, among other announcements.

Met Gala 2024: An Enchanted Garden on the Red Carpet: The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City hosted the fashion industry's most anticipated event—the Met Gala. Held on the first Monday of May, or early Tuesday in India, the event saw celebrities, designers, and fashion aficionados gather to partake in what is often referred to as 'fashion's biggest night'.

This year's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', transformed the venue into an ethereal realm where historical and contemporary styles converge. Under the dress code 'The Garden of Time', attendees embraced the splendor of nature and reflected the transformative journey of fashion through the ages, creating a vivid garden wonderland on the red carpet.

Philippine Inflation Rates Persist: The Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Tuesday that annual inflation rose slightly to 3.8% in April, up from 3.7% the previous month. This marginal increase continues to shape the economic landscape of the country, signaling subtle yet persistent economic pressures.

IMD Weather update: The Met Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in several Northeastern states, including Manipur, till May 7. Manipur CM N Biren Singh announced closure of all educational institutions today also. "All schools and colleges will remain closed on May 6 and May 7, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions," the Chief Minister said in a post on X. The CM also issued helpline numbers in wake of hailstorms reported in several areas.

Australian PM Criticizes Chinese Military Actions: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticized the recent actions of the Chinese military as unacceptable. A confrontation occurred over the Yellow Sea during an operation to enforce United Nations sanctions against North Korea. A Chinese fighter jet engaged in what was described by Australia as unsafe maneuvers, endangering an Australian military helicopter. Prime Minister Albanese emphasized the gravity of risking the safety of air force personnel in international airspace, highlighting the seriousness of the encounter.

