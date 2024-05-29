Top events of the day: PM Modi in Odisha, Ztech India IPO, IRCTC Q4 earnings report and more
Top events of the day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha, where he will address rallies in Baripada Chhau District and Kendrapara as part of his election campaign.
Top events of the day: Today's highlights include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Odisha rallies, the NSE's ban on trading five stocks like Biocon and Vodafone Idea in the F&O segment, and Ztech India's IPO launch priced at ₹104 - ₹110 per share. Major companies, including Adani Transmission, IRCTC, and Tata Steel, are reporting Q4 earnings. Additionally, the NTA rescheduled CUET UG 2024 exams for Kanpur, Delhi, and Silchar centers due to paper distribution issues, with admit cards now accessible online.