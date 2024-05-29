Top events of the day: Today's highlights include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Odisha rallies, the NSE's ban on trading five stocks like Biocon and Vodafone Idea in the F&O segment, and Ztech India's IPO launch priced at ₹104 - ₹110 per share. Major companies, including Adani Transmission, IRCTC, and Tata Steel, are reporting Q4 earnings. Additionally, the NTA rescheduled CUET UG 2024 exams for Kanpur, Delhi, and Silchar centers due to paper distribution issues, with admit cards now accessible online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Modi to visit Odisha Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha today. At noon, he will address an election rally in Baripada Chhau District. Later in the day, he will head to Kendrapara for another rally as part of his ongoing campaign efforts.

NSE bans trading in five stocks in the F&O segment The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a trading ban on five stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment today, May 29, 2024. The affected stocks, including Biocon, Vodafone Idea, and Piramal Enterprises, have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). However, these stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ztech India IPO launches today Ztech India, a civil engineering products designer, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) today. The IPO, an SME offering, has a price band between ₹104 and ₹110 per share. The fresh issue comprises 33.91 lakh equity shares. Bidding will close on May 31, and the IPO allotment is expected to be finalized by June 3. The shares will be listed on NSE SME on June 4.

Major Q4 earnings announcements Several prominent companies are set to announce their Q4 earnings today. Notable names include Adani Transmission, IRCTC, Tata Steel, Cummins India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Alkem Laboratories, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Other companies releasing their earnings include SJVN, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Ipca Laboratories, KIOCL, Emami, Bata India, G R Infraprojects, Aadhar Housing Finance, Lemon Tree Hotels, RattanIndia Enterprises, Jubilant Pharmova, Redtape, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Shree Renuka Sugars, Ion Exchange (India), KNR Constructions, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Suprajit Engineering, Maithan Alloys, and Shriram Properties.

CUET UG 2024 exam rescheduled for Kanpur centre The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 for the Kanpur centre to May 29, following the distribution of incorrect question papers on the original date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Admit cards released for rescheduled CUET UG exams The NTA has issued admit cards for the rescheduled CUET UG 2024 exams at the Delhi and Silchar centres. The exams originally scheduled for May 15 in Delhi and May 24 in Silchar have been moved to May 29. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

