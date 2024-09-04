Top Events of the Day: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is launching its first public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aiming to raise ₹ 800 crore. Simultaneously, ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd is making its stock market debut following its successful IPO.

Adani Enterprises' NCD issue worth ₹ 800 crore Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is set to launch its first public issuance of secured, rated, listed, and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) today, September 4, 2024. The company aims to raise ₹800 crore through this maiden issue, marking a significant step in its fundraising efforts.

ECOS Mobility IPO listing date today ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd is poised to make its debut on the stock market today following the successful conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). The shares of ECOS Mobility will be listed on both major stock exchanges, the BSE and the NSE, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Day 2 of PM Modi’s Brunei visit On the second day of his landmark visit to Brunei, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in crucial discussions with the nation’s Prime Minister and Sultan, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. This historic visit, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister, is expected to open new avenues for cooperation in key areas such as space and energy. Upon his arrival in Bandar Seri Begawan, Modi received a ceremonial welcome and was greeted by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah. The visit has already seen the inauguration of the new Indian High Commission building and a tour of the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, a significant site incorporating elements of Mughal architecture.

PM Modi to embark on Singapore visit Following his Brunei visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to head to Singapore, where he will meet with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong. The visit will include talks with senior Singaporean leaders, including Lee Hsien Loong and Goh Chok Tong, focusing on enhancing trade and investment ties. During this visit, Modi will also call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and engage with key business leaders. This is Modi's first visit to Singapore in six years.

HC to hear PILs over Kolkata rape-murder case The Calcutta High Court is set to hold a joint hearing on multiple PILs related to the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and subsequent acts of vandalism by miscreants last month. The case, which had been dismissed in a previous hearing in August, is now back in focus. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe, recently visiting the crime scene and inspecting key areas of the hospital, including the emergency building and the boys' hostel.

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in J&K Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to launch his party’s campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections with two public rallies in the Ramban and Anantnag districts. These rallies will kickstart the Congress’s efforts for the first elections in the region since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019. Rahul Gandhi, along with other prominent leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be among the 40 star campaigners for the Congress-National Conference alliance.

Tripura Assembly's monsoon session begins The Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to commence its three-day monsoon session today. Speaker Biswabandhu Sen has announced that the session will focus on three key Bills, including one proposing amendments to provide retirement benefits to MLAs serving even a single day. The first day of the session is also expected to include a special discussion on the devastating floods that have recently hit the region, claiming 31 lives and affecting over one lakh people.