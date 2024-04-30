Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Telangana, 2 Adani firms' Q4 results, T20 World Cup selection meet and more
Top Events of the Day: PM Modi has been scheduled to hold a poll rally in Telangana. Racks & Rollers IPO to open on April 30. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Havells India, and Adani Total Gas are among the top companies to post Q4 results today.
Top Events of the Day: PM Modi will address a poll rally in Telangana today. The Supreme Court will hear the Patanjali misleading ads case on April 30. There will be fresh voting at six polling stations in outer Manipur.
