Top Events of the Day: PM Modi will address a poll rally in Telangana today. The Supreme Court will hear the Patanjali misleading ads case on April 30. There will be fresh voting at six polling stations in outer Manipur.

Prime Minister Modi's rally in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a campaign rally today at Alladurg village in the Sangareddy district of Telangana. This event marks his second appearance in the state since the election schedule was announced last month.

Corporate earnings release scheduled for today

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Havells India, Adani Total Gas, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, INDUS TOWERS, Central Bank of India, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Exide Industries, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Vedant Fashions, Five-Star Business Finance, Castrol India, Indiamart Intermesh are among top companies to post results today.

Launch of Racks & Rollers IPO

Racks & Rollers is poised to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on April 30, with a price band set between ₹73 and ₹78 per share. The offering will conclude on May 3, with a minimum bid size of 1,600 shares and subsequent bids in multiples of 1,600 shares.

Repolling at six stations in outer Manipur

The Election Commission of India has scheduled repolling for April 30 at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency due to earlier reports of tampering with electronic voting machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail systems. The repolling will affect stations across the Ukhrul and Senapati districts.

Supreme Court to review Patanjali misleading advertisement case

The apex court will be hearing Patanjali's case regarding misleading advertisements today, Tuesday, April 30, to determine whether to press contempt charges against Ramdev or not. The case now involves multiple fast-moving consumer goods companies and aims to protect vulnerable groups from deceptive advertising practices.

BCCI meeting to discuss India's T20 World Cup Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to meet in Ahmedabad to finalise the selection of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The meeting is scheduled for April 30, just ahead of the May 1 deadline for submitting the 15-player roster.

IPL 2024 update: Mayank Yadav likely to play against Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants' bowling coach Morne Morkel has indicated that fast bowler Mayank Yadav, having recovered from an injury, is likely to play in the next Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on April 30. Mayank previously earned Player of the Match awards in his first two games this season.

NEWGEN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!