Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar on March 4-6 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than ₹1,10,600 crore.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal. The development works which will be inaugurated cover a wide range of sectors and will transform several lives."

Here are top events of the day,

PM to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bengal, Bihar on March 4-6 On March 4, at around 10:30 am, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹56,000 crore in Adilabad, Telangana, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

On March 5, at around 11 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth ₹6,800 crore in Sangareddy, Telangana. On March 6, at around 10:15 am, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth ₹15,400 crore in Kolkata.

The prime minister will visit Bettiah in Bihar at around 3:30 pm, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around ₹12,800 crore.

At the public programme in Adilabad, Telangana, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects related to power, rail and road sector worth more than ₹56,000 crore. The major focus of the projects will be the power sector

RBI to conduct ₹ 75,000 cr 3-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction March 4 The Reserve Bank of India will begin a three-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction worth ₹75,000 crore on March 4. In a press release, the RBI said, “On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on March 04."

The auction will take place from 10.30 am to 11.00 am and the reversal of funds will happen on March 7. The central bank has conducted three VRRR auctions in the last few days to remove excess liquidity from the banking system. This was the case even though the banking system had a deficit of about ₹88,698.39 crore in liquidity.

Congress Manifesto Committee to meet in Delhi today A meeting of the Congress Manifesto Committee has been convened on March 4. Sources told ANI that the party will finalize its manifesto during the meeting. The first meeting of the Manifesto Committee was held in January this year.

Congress had formed a manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Senior leader P. Chidambaram chairs the committee. The Convenor is TS Singh Deo, former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are the other members.

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal government's budget likely on March 4 Delhi's Finance Minister, Atishi, tabled the Delhi Economic Survey (2023-2024) and Outcome Budget in the Assembly on March 1. Atishi is likely to present the budget for the 2024-25 financial year next week on March 4, according to sources. This will be Atishi's first budget as Delhi's Finance Minister after she was inducted into Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet in March last year.

The budget session of the Delhi assembly began on February 15 and was expected to run until February 21. The session was, however, extended to the first week of March, with Atishi citing a delay in budget finalization.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is expected to make announcements on the ₹80,000+ crore budget for residents, as 2024 is an election year. Sources said the focus will be on education, health, power, and roads, among other sectors.

ED issues 8th summons to Kejriwal, asks him to appear for questioning on March 4 The Enforcement Directorate has issued another summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, its eighth in the money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The central enforcement agency asked Kejriwal to appear before it on March 4.

On all the past 7 occasions, Kejriwal has skipped the summons. He has been maintaining that the ED summons was “illegal and politically motivated". The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the excise policy case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of possible bribery.

"These notices are being sent as part of a political conspiracy," Kejriwal had said after skipping the fifth notice.

The case, which ED is probing is based on a First Information Report (FIR) alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.

West Bengal: Calcutta HC directs TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before it today There is no stay on arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali, the Calcutta High Court clarified on Monday.

The division bench also said that the high court's registry must issue a public notice in the newspapers clarifying that Sheikh has been charged in the matter, he is on the run and has not been seen in public since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5.

The bench, which was presided over by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, said the matter will be heard next on March 4.

Check other important events here: - BJP chief JP Nadda to address 'Namo Maha Yuva Sammelan' on March 4 in Nagpur

- Kotak Mutual Fund restricts flows into small cap scheme from Mar 4

- West Bengal: Full bench of ECI to hold all-party meet on March 4

- Lakshadweep: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates a naval base INS Jatayu

- Haryana: Jyotiraditya Scindia to virtually launch green hydrogen plant of Jindal Stainless March 4

- Chandigarh: Elections of senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor March 4

- Delhi HC adjourns hearing in plea for Women Representation in SCBA Till March 4

- Bihar Legislative Council: Election announced for 11 seats; Notification March 4

- Congress leader Rana Goswami likely to join BJP March 4 (Assam)

- AP: Jagan to set foundation stones for law varsity, hospital March 4

- DMK will statewide protest on March 4 (TN)

- India: Samsung to launch Galaxy F15 5G with five years of updates March 4

- National Safety Week March 4 to 10

