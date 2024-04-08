Top Events of The Day: PM Modi in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka; Total Solar Eclipse today, 4 new indices and more
Top Events of The Day: PM Modi to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Meanwhile, stargazers await the Total Solar Eclipse today. In other news, DCG Cables & Wires IPO is to open on April 8, and NSE is to introduce four new indices in the capital market and F&O segment from April 8.
