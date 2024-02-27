Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, HC to hear Hemant Soren's and more
Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to start his two-day visit to three states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra on February 27. Meanwhile, Congress will protest against Centre, Sri Lankan govt's ‘anti fishermen’ stance.
Top Events of the Day: As India starts with February 27, day looks busy with PM Modi visit to Thiruvananthapuram, Vodafone Idea board to consider fund raising proposal Feb 27, World NGO Day and more
